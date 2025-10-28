EC seeks round-the-clock police deployment for Nirbachan Bhaban ahead of election

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday asked Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to deploy adequate police members to ensure round-the-clock security for Nirbachan Bhaban, the Election Commission Secretariat, ahead of the 13th parliamentary election planned to be held in early February 2026.

The commission sent a letter to the DMP asking for the deployment of the necessary number of police members in the wake of the recent cocktail explosion just outside Nirbachan Bhaban.

“As preparations for the upcoming election are underway, the overall security of the EC Secretariat (Election Bhaban) needs to be stepped up," reads the letter signed by EC Deputy Secretary Shahid Abdus Salam.

The EC letter mentioned that on Saturday, around 11:10pm, some miscreants exploded a cocktail (crude bomb) in front of the sculpture located inside the Election Bhaban premises.

The commission in the letter also said the Nirbachan Bhaban remains under security threat as the commercial activities continue in front of and around the Nirbachan Bhaban after office hours, from the evening hours to midnight, and on holidays.

So, it urgently needs to stop the commercial activities and step up the security patrolling in front of and surrounding the Nirbachan Bhaban, said the EC.