EC plans central cell to combat AI misuse during polls

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Tuesday said the Election Commission (EC) has planned to establish a central cell to combat artificial intelligence (AI) generated misinformation and disinformation during the upcoming national elections.

He said a centrally coordinated cell would be formed to ensure accurate information reaches remote areas, guided by a structured operational framework designed to address the challenges effectively.

The CEC made the remarks as the chief guest at a workshop titled "Integration of AI in Upcoming National Election to Counter Misinformation and Disinformation" held at the Election Training Institute (ETI) in the capital's Agargaon.

The workshop was organized for the responsible officials of NTMC, MIST, BTRC, CID, ICT Division, IFES, BUET, Dhaka University, BASIS, private universities, the EC Secretariat and other relevant organizations.

The election commissioners were present with Senior Secretary of the EC Secretariat, Akhtar Ahmed, in the chair.



Mentioning that the misuse of AI has now become a global concern, the CEC said: "We want to take coordinated measures to prevent its misuse in the election process. We have been working on this for a long time and have planned to form a central cell to address misinformation and disinformation."

He added: "We hope to receive precise recommendations from today's workshop on how to prevent the rapid spread of false information using AI from any remote or inaccessible part of the country and how to ensure that accurate information reaches the ground given the existing infrastructure."

Highlighting the need for a round-the-clock system to counter false information, the CEC said: "This is a 24-hour task. The recommendations should clearly indicate how many personnel will be required, how the fact-checking mechanism will operate, how the work of various agencies will be coordinated, who will do what, and how correct information can reach the source of misinformation quickly."

He further emphasized: "The fact-checking mechanism must work quickly. We need an integrated and effective system, not just a guideline. We want precise and coordinated recommendations."

"We are committed to holding free and fair elections," said the EC Senior Secretary, mentioning that a survey showed that in the context of AI's potential risks, 92% of elections worldwide face credibility issues.

He added: "To ensure participatory and credible elections, everyone's cooperation is essential in preventing AI misuse."