Monday, October 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bangladesh Polls: EC’s views-exchange on law-and-order begins

The EC plans talks with stakeholders before the polls

The Election Commission has started a views-exchange with different law enforcement agencies and intelligences following 13th parliamentary election. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Oct 2025, 12:10 PM

The Election Commission has started a views-exchange with different law enforcement agencies and intelligences in a bid to conduct the 13th parliamentary election in free, participatory and fair manners.

The meeting titled "Views-exchange and pre-preparation meeting" about the law and order began at 10:40am at the Conference Room of Nirbachan Bhaban with Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin in the chair. 

Top representatives from the armed forces – Army, Navy and Air Force--police, BGB, Rab, Coast Guard, Ansar and intelligence agencies are there in the discussion.

Four election commissioners Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Tahmida Ahmad, Md Anwarul Islam Sarker and Brig Gen (Retd) Abdul Fazal Md Sanaullah are also present.

Earlier, the Commission opened a series of electoral dialogues with different stakeholders amid talks with civil society representatives on September 28 last ahead of the next general election planned to be held in early February 2026.

Then the EC sat in another discussion with the representatives of teachers on the same day.

On October 06, the Commission held two separate dialogues  with senior journalists from different media outlets.

During the dialogues, journalists urged the Election Commission to demonstrate firmness and a strong commitment to ensuring a level-playing field and effectively fight abuse of AI and social media for holding the 13th parliamentary election in a fair and festive manner.

The EC has planned to sit with other stakeholders, including political parties ahead of the national election.

Topics:

Election Commission (EC)
Read More

EC Anwarul assures February polls will proceed smoothly

Bangladesh Election 2026: EC’s law-and-order meeting Oct 20

CEC seeks insights from ex-officials to curb electoral irregularities

Preparations for national election near completion in Khulna division

Sarjis: NCP to contest polls under Shapla symbol

CEC vows ‘mirror-like’ transparency in Feb polls, says EC ready to work with media

Latest News

7 more Awami League men held in city

Former chief justice Khairul Haque seeks bail in 5 cases

Morocco stun Argentina to clinch historic U-20 World Cup title

Outrage at JnU after student’s murder

SAU VC, NIPSOM prof served legal notice over plagiarism allegation

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x