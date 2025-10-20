Bangladesh Polls: EC’s views-exchange on law-and-order begins

The Election Commission has started a views-exchange with different law enforcement agencies and intelligences in a bid to conduct the 13th parliamentary election in free, participatory and fair manners.

The meeting titled "Views-exchange and pre-preparation meeting" about the law and order began at 10:40am at the Conference Room of Nirbachan Bhaban with Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin in the chair.

Top representatives from the armed forces – Army, Navy and Air Force--police, BGB, Rab, Coast Guard, Ansar and intelligence agencies are there in the discussion.

Four election commissioners Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Tahmida Ahmad, Md Anwarul Islam Sarker and Brig Gen (Retd) Abdul Fazal Md Sanaullah are also present.

Earlier, the Commission opened a series of electoral dialogues with different stakeholders amid talks with civil society representatives on September 28 last ahead of the next general election planned to be held in early February 2026.

Then the EC sat in another discussion with the representatives of teachers on the same day.

On October 06, the Commission held two separate dialogues with senior journalists from different media outlets.

During the dialogues, journalists urged the Election Commission to demonstrate firmness and a strong commitment to ensuring a level-playing field and effectively fight abuse of AI and social media for holding the 13th parliamentary election in a fair and festive manner.

The EC has planned to sit with other stakeholders, including political parties ahead of the national election.