Jamaat rally on Friday, memorandum submission on Sunday

To press home their five-point demand, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is set to hold a mass rally on Friday, and submit memorandums to all deputy commissioners on Sunday.

To ensure the success of this program, the party’s Secretary General and former member of parliament, Professor Golam Parwar, has called upon party leaders and activists to participate actively.

He said: “We have consistently demanded a free, fair, neutral, and fear-free environment for a credible national election. However, if the government continues to ignore the 5-point public demands announced by Jamaat-e-Islami and fails to take necessary steps for their implementation, the people will be compelled to intensify their movement to secure their legitimate rights.”

Jamaat’s five-point demands include: