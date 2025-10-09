Thursday, October 09, 2025

Jamaat rally on Friday, memorandum submission on Sunday

One of their five-point demands is holding an election in February

Logo of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. Photo: Collected
Update : 09 Oct 2025, 02:04 PM

To press home their five-point demand, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is set to hold a mass rally on Friday, and submit memorandums to all deputy commissioners on Sunday.

To ensure the success of this program, the party’s Secretary General and former member of parliament, Professor Golam Parwar, has called upon party leaders and activists to participate actively.

He said: “We have consistently demanded a free, fair, neutral, and fear-free environment for a credible national election. However, if the government continues to ignore the 5-point public demands announced by Jamaat-e-Islami and fails to take necessary steps for their implementation, the people will be compelled to intensify their movement to secure their legitimate rights.”

Jamaat’s five-point demands include:

  • Holding the election in February based on the July framework/agreement.

  • Introducing a Proportional Representation (PR) system in both houses of parliament.

  • Ensuring a level playing field for all parties to hold a free, fair, and acceptable election.

  • Making visible efforts to prosecute all oppression, mass killings, and corruption committed by the fascist regime.

  • Banning the activities of the autocratic regime’s allies—the Jatiya Party and the 14-party alliance.

Topics:

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-IslamiNational elections
