Wednesday, October 08, 2025

Jamaat demands election based on the July Charter

The demand was made at a meeting of Jamaat's Central Executive Council

Logo of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. Photo: Collected
Update : 08 Oct 2025, 10:45 AM

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has strongly demanded that the upcoming national parliamentary election be held based on the July National Charter, granting it legal recognition through a public referendum.

This demand was made during a meeting of the party's Central Executive Council held on Tuesday evening at the Jamaat central office.

The meeting was presided over by Jamaat Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman, and attended by the nayeb-e-ameers, secretary general, assistant secretaries general, and other members of the Central Executive Council.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the country’s overall current political situation, the expectations of the people, and the emerging context surrounding the upcoming national parliamentary elections.

The July National Charter was also described as a significant milestone in the political history of Bangladesh.

During the meeting, it was further stated that the people of the country expect a free, fair, and credible election, and therefore, Jamaat demands an environment where all political parties are given equal opportunities and the freedom to carry out political activities independently.

Topics:

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-IslamiBangladesh election
