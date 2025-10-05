Around 14,000 expatriates receive NIDs as voter registration progresses

Ahead of the 13th national parliamentary election, nearly 16,000 expatriates have had their National Identity Cards (NIDs) approved as part of voter registration, with around 14,000 already received.

This information was revealed in a report from the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday.

According to EC sources, voter registration activities are currently ongoing in 10 countries in preparation for the upcoming 13th national election.

A total of 15,877 individuals have registered as voters in these countries, and 13,990 of them have received their NIDs.

Among the 10 countries where voter registration is ongoing, 9,340 have registered in the United Arab Emirates, 689 in Saudi Arabia, 1,057 in Italy, 3,790 in the United Kingdom (London and Manchester), 221 in Kuwait, 444 in Qatar, 319 in Malaysia, 12 in Australia, and 5 in Japan

Additionally, although voter registration is also ongoing in Birmingham, UK, and Canada, no individuals have yet been approved as voters in these locations, the EC report noted.