Sunday, October 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Around 14,000 expatriates receive NIDs as voter registration progresses

Voter registration activities are currently ongoing in 10 countries in preparation for the upcoming 13th national election

File image of smart NID card. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 07:34 PM

Ahead of the 13th national parliamentary election, nearly 16,000 expatriates have had their National Identity Cards (NIDs) approved as part of voter registration, with around 14,000 already received.

This information was revealed in a report from the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday.

According to EC sources, voter registration activities are currently ongoing in 10 countries in preparation for the upcoming 13th national election.

A total of 15,877 individuals have registered as voters in these countries, and 13,990 of them have received their NIDs.

Among the 10 countries where voter registration is ongoing, 9,340 have registered in the United Arab Emirates, 689 in Saudi Arabia, 1,057 in Italy, 3,790 in the United Kingdom (London and Manchester), 221 in Kuwait, 444 in Qatar, 319 in Malaysia, 12 in Australia, and 5 in Japan

Additionally, although voter registration is also ongoing in Birmingham, UK, and Canada, no individuals have yet been approved as voters in these locations, the EC report noted.

Topics:

Bangladeshi expatriatesnational parliamentary elections
Read More

E-passport services now active in 65 Bangladesh missions

Asif Nazrul: Expatriates’ love for Bangladesh overwhelms me

Bangladesh embassy in Japan launches NID services for expatriates

CEC to visit Canada to observe expat voter activities

NCP urges Election Commission to ensure voting rights for expatriates

Asif Mahmud: Bangladeshis getting Kuwaiti visas without special approval

Latest News

Court orders seizure of 6 flats linked to ex-land minister Saifuzzaman

CR Abrar: Govt aims to prepare students not just for exams but for life

Political parties reach consensus on referendum over July Charter

Lightning strikes kill 6 in Comilla, Bogra, Jhenaidah

NCP holds talks with Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x