Deepfakes to disinformation: AI threatens fair play in Bangladesh’s upcoming election

Ahead of the national parliamentary election, experts have warned that artificial intelligence (AI) could be misused to spread false information, propaganda, and deepfake content, potentially misleading voters and undermining electoral transparency. If political rivals exploit this technology, AI could become a major adversary for political leaders. Experts recommend urgent measures, including digital auditing, social media fact-checking, and strategies to manage the electoral information environment.

AI misuse in developed countries

Globally, AI has already been exploited to manipulate elections. In Slovakia’s 2023 parliamentary election, fake audio clips imitating an opposition leader’s voice circulated widely. During the 2024 New Hampshire primary in the United States, AI-generated robocalls misled thousands of voters, while deepfake images and videos tarnished opponents’ reputations on social media.

The Cambridge Analytica scandal highlighted how AI algorithms can analyze personal data to deliver hyper-targeted political ads, intensifying polarization. Even the 2024 European Union election saw AI chatbots spreading misinformation about voting dates and procedures.

AI threats in Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, AI has been used to circulate false information about prominent political figures. Deepfake technology has generated fabricated statements, distorted speeches, and defamatory images on social media. Recently, a fabricated statement allegedly by an adviser to the interim government’s Home Ministry appeared online, instructing an attack on Nurul Haque Nur, president of the Gonodhikar Parishad. Fact-checkers confirmed it was entirely fake.

Senior BNP leaders’ speeches, including those of the acting chairman Tarique Rahman, have also been manipulated using AI. Such content not only damages public image but has been exploited in extortion and fraud schemes. Experts warn that AI misuse aims to mislead voters, deepen political divisions, and erode trust in the electoral system.

Election Commission steps

The Election Commission (EC) has the authority to cancel the candidacy of anyone—candidates, agents, or parties—if AI is used to manipulate social media or other platforms during elections. Offenders may face imprisonment, fines, or both. Political parties can also be held accountable.

Under the amended electoral code of conduct, candidates and parties must submit social media account names, email IDs, and other identifiers to the returning officer before campaigning online. Violations during the pre-election period can lead to up to six months in prison, fines up to Tk 150,000, or both. The EC may also cancel candidacy if warranted.

Chief Election Commissioner MM Nasir Uddin said: “The misuse of AI is a threat for us as well. We are taking this seriously and will consider international experiences to manage this issue on digital platforms.”

Political leaders’ views

Professor AKM Wahiduzzaman Apollo, BNP secretary for Information and Technology, said: “When negative information created or spread via AI repeatedly reaches the public, people lose the ability to distinguish truth from falsehood. Over time, they may start believing such falsehoods to be true. This is known as the ‘illusion of truth effect.’”

Rashed Khan, general secretary of Gonodhikar Parishad, added, “We hope the upcoming elections will be fair and transparent. Everyone must remain vigilant to prevent the spread of false information or voter confusion through AI technology. If the Election Commission and others take necessary measures, a safe voting environment can be ensured.”

Analysts’ perspective

Professor BM Moinul Hossain, director of the Institute of Information Technology at Dhaka University, said: “AI misuse around elections has already begun in many countries, and propaganda is now being spread using AI in Bangladesh as well. It is evident this will pose a significant risk as elections approach. To tackle this, AI-related guidelines should be included in the electoral code of conduct, and the Election Commission should maintain a dedicated monitoring cell.”