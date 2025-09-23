EC: NCP not getting Shapla symbol

The Election Commission (EC) Senior Secretary, Akhtar Ahmed, has stated that the Shapla (water lily) symbol is not included in the list of party symbols for the upcoming national parliamentary election.

Therefore, the National Citizens Party (NCP) will not be able to receive the Shapla symbol, he said.

The EC senior secretary shared this information during a press briefing at the Election Commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Tuesday.

He explained: “NCP is not getting the Shapla symbol because in the schedule of 115 symbols, Shapla is not included. The rule is that parties must choose from the available symbols. If the Shapla symbol is not in that list, there is no way to assign it.”

On Monday, NCP’s Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary met with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) regarding the allocation of the Shapla symbol as the party’s election symbol.

After the meeting, Nasiruddin Patwary stated in a press briefing that his party will not accept any symbol other than Shapla.

He emphasized the party’s firm stance, saying: “We have been saying this even today. Whether it is Shapla, white Shapla, or red Shapla, we will not move from this position. We have also heard about conspiracies through various channels, but the election symbol must be Shapla, white Shapla, or red Shapla. No deviation is possible.”