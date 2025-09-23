Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

EC: NCP not getting Shapla symbol

Earlier, NCP’s Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary stated that his party will not accept any symbol other than Shapla

Image: On Tuesday, Senior Secretary of the EC Secretariat, Akhtar Ahmed, held a press briefing at the Election Commission building in Agargaon, the capital, about the issue regarding the NCPs (Nationalist Congress Partys) request for the Shapla symbol. Photo: Prothom Alo
Update : 23 Sep 2025, 04:10 PM

The Election Commission (EC) Senior Secretary, Akhtar Ahmed, has stated that the Shapla (water lily) symbol is not included in the list of party symbols for the upcoming national parliamentary election.

Therefore, the National Citizens Party (NCP) will not be able to receive the Shapla symbol, he said.

The EC senior secretary shared this information during a press briefing at the Election Commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Tuesday.

He explained: “NCP is not getting the Shapla symbol because in the schedule of 115 symbols, Shapla is not included. The rule is that parties must choose from the available symbols. If the Shapla symbol is not in that list, there is no way to assign it.”

On Monday, NCP’s Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary met with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) regarding the allocation of the Shapla symbol as the party’s election symbol.

After the meeting, Nasiruddin Patwary stated in a press briefing that his party will not accept any symbol other than Shapla.

He emphasized the party’s firm stance, saying: “We have been saying this even today. Whether it is Shapla, white Shapla, or red Shapla, we will not move from this position. We have also heard about conspiracies through various channels, but the election symbol must be Shapla, white Shapla, or red Shapla. No deviation is possible.”

Topics:

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC)National Citizen Party
Read More

Shafiqul: Attack on NCP's Akhtar an undesirable incident

NCP to protest in Shahbagh against attack on Akhtar in NY

NCP leader Akhtar attacked in NY, says 'not afraid of this'

NCP reaffirms demand for Shapla symbols, eyes 150 seats in February election

Why political leaders are in Yunus’ entourage on US trip

Two more political leaders to join CA Yunus at UNGA

Latest News

Spanish PM calls for full UN membership for Palestinian State

JU students rescued after being held at Savar shop

Advisers committee okays airports project revisions worth over Tk 290cr

Mohakhali petrol pump fire: Seven admitted to burn institute

Prime Bank Foundation extends financial support to establish Cancer & Kidney Center

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x