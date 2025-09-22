EU pre-election team meets EC over parliamentary polls

The European Union’s (EU) pre-election observation team held a meeting with the Election Commission (EC) to learn about the environment and preparations for the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election.

On Monday, an eight-member EU delegation met with Election Commissioner Abul Fazl Md Sanaullah and officials of the EC Secretariat in two phases at the Nirbachon Bhaban in Agargaon, Dhaka.

The Election Exploratory Mission Team held discussions with EC officials, followed by a meeting with Election Commissioner Abul Fazl Md Sanaullah between 3pm and 5pm.

Md Moin Uddin Khan, joint secretary (Election Management-2) of the EC Secretariat, said the visiting delegation would meet with officials from the EC Secretariat’s vote management, operations, legal branch, and technical experts, as well as other relevant authorities, to discuss the overall situation. Discussions will cover the electoral environment before the polls, EC’s preparations, and whether the EU will send an observation team for the election.

EC officials stated that, along with discussions with various government and non-government stakeholders regarding the 13th parliamentary election, the EU pre-election observation team is also meeting with the EC. The meeting with the EC will highlight preparations for the 13th parliamentary election, the political environment across the country before the polls, and the measures taken to ensure free and fair elections.

The EC is making all necessary preparations for voting in the first half of February before Ramadan. The election schedule is expected to be announced in the first half of December.