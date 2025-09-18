Thursday, September 18, 2025

931 nomination papers submitted for Cucsu polls

429 candidates filed nominations for the central union, while 502 submitted papers for the hall unions

Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu). Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 18 Sep 2025, 11:22 PM

A total of 931 nomination papers have been submitted for the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu) elections, the university’s election commission confirmed on Thursday.

Professor Dr AKM Ariful Haque Siddique, member secretary of the commission, told Bangla Tribune that 429 candidates filed for the central union, while 502 submitted papers for hall unions—356 from male halls and 146 from female halls.

Earlier, 1,164 forms were collected—528 for the central union and 635 for hall unions—but 233 were not submitted.

The election commission also announced partial changes to the schedule. Nomination scrutiny will now take place on September 21, and the preliminary list of candidates will be published on September 22. Other dates remain unchanged: withdrawal of nominations on September 23, objections by September 24, and the final candidate list on September 25.

According to Cucsu and hall election rules, no processions or rallies are allowed during nomination submission, and candidates may be accompanied by a maximum of five supporters.

The Cucsu and hall union elections are scheduled for October 12 from 9am to 4pm, followed by vote counting. The last Cucsu election was held in 1990, marking this as the first in 35 years.

ElectionChittagong University (CU)
