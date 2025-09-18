Election Commission: Decision on new party registration next week

The Election Commission is set to make a final decision next week on granting registration to new political parties ahead of the parliamentary election scheduled for early February 2026.

“We are most likely to finalize the matter in a commission meeting on Sunday or Monday, and will then inform the media,” Election Commission Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed told reporters on Thursday regarding the registration of political parties.

He said the commission has already collected field-level information (related to registration conditions) of 22 political parties who sought registration.

“The activities of these 22 parties have been largely scrutinized,” the EC secretary added.

Since the chief election commissioner returned to Dhaka on Thursday morning from Canada, they expect that the final decision will be made on Sunday or Monday.

A total of 144 political parties applied for registration early this year and then the EC initially shortlisted 22 parties following the initial scrutiny.