CA Yunus: February polls to be peaceful, festive despite attempts to delay

He expressed confidence that young voters would turn out in record numbers

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus meets a delegation of Members of the European Parliament at the State Guest House Jamuna on Wednesday. September 17, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 17 Sep 2025, 05:28 PM

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to holding a “free, fair, transparent and festive” general election in the first half of February next year.

“The general election will be peaceful, fair, transparent and festive,” he said, adding that the interim government remains determined to hold it as scheduled, though “certain forces” are still attempting to delay the polls.

Prof Yunus made the comment during a meeting with a delegation of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), led by Mounir Satouri, at the State Guest House Jamuna, said his Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

“We have already announced the timeline for the election. It will be held in early February, shortly before Ramadan,” the chief adviser told the visiting delegation.

He noted growing enthusiasm among the public, particularly the youth, as student body elections have resumed in universities after years — in some cases after more than three decades. He expressed confidence that young voters would turn out in record numbers, as this will be the first time in over 15 years that many of them will cast their ballots.

“Bangladesh will witness a new beginning through the February election. It will mark a new chapter in our history, a new journey for the nation,” he said.

During the hour-long discussion, the chief adviser and the MEPs exchanged views on the government’s reform initiatives, the European Union’s continued support for Bangladesh’s development and democratic transition, and the ongoing Rohingya humanitarian crisis.

The visiting MEPs expressed optimism that the upcoming election could be a pivotal moment for Bangladesh. One lawmaker praised the chief adviser and his team’s “amazing” efforts over the past 14 months.

A Dutch MEP remarked that Bangladesh may be among the few countries where “things are moving in the right direction.” Prof Yunus thanked the EU for its steadfast support. He also called for increased funding to assist the more than one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, particularly to help reopen schools in the camps, which were recently shut down due to an aid shortfall.

Lutfey Siddiqi, special envoy to the chief adviser, highlighted key labour reforms implemented by the interim government, noting that these steps would be instrumental in strengthening Bangladesh-EU relations.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusElection
