Supply of election materials for 13th parliamentary polls begins

The Election Commission (EC) has started receiving election materials for the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election, with shipments arriving at its Agargaon headquarters in Dhaka.

Based on earlier work orders, six types of materials began arriving in early September and are being stored in phases. Additional shipments arrived on Thursday and Sunday.

Rashedul Islam, EC deputy secretary, said red ribbons, locks for transparent ballot boxes, official seals, marking seals, and Hessian bags have started arriving. While all large and small Hessian bags have been delivered, other items are still being supplied in phases.

Among key items, one-quarter of the 23,000kg of red ribbons has been delivered. Five million of the 50 million required locks for transparent ballot boxes have arrived. Of 840,000 official seals, 500,000 were delivered in early September, and 150,000 of the 1.75 million marking seals have been supplied. Brass seals and 115,000 gunnies are delayed due to retendering.

EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said procurement of all election materials is expected to be completed by September 30. He expressed confidence that all items would be available within the stipulated timeframe.

Most materials are supplied directly by the commission, while some are procured locally by returning officers. Each polling station requires 21 items, including thread, wicks, glue, pens, and plastic sheets. Once preparations are finalized, materials will be distributed to regional, district, and upazila offices and securely delivered to polling centers before the election.