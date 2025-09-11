Thursday, September 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Jucsu polls: Shibir GS candidate blames Bagchas for sabotage attempt

He has accused Chhatra Dal of trying to capture the polling center at Tazuddin Hall

Islami Chhatra Shibir’s GS candidate Mazharul Islam alleged that Bagchas is attempting to sabotage the Jucsu and hall union elections. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 11 Sep 2025, 05:54 PM

Islami Chhatra Shibir’s general secretary candidate Mazharul Islam has alleged that Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangshad (Bagchas) is attempting to sabotage the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) and hall union elections by inciting mobs and placing blame on Shibir.

While voting was underway on Thursday, Mazharul dismissed allegations over ballot irregularities, saying, “The claim that OMR machines were brought from a Jamaat-owned company is a blatant falsehood. The CEO of that company is affiliated with BNP.”

He also accused Chhatra Dal of trying to capture the polling center at Tazuddin Hall, saying, “They are now shifting responsibility onto Shibir while themselves instigating unrest at polling centers.”

Voting began at 9am and ended at 5pm, with 11,747 students eligible to cast ballots. A total of 178 candidates contested, including nine for vice-president (VP), nine for general secretary (GS), six for joint general secretary (female), and ten for joint general secretary (male).

Elections were held across 224 booths in the university’s 21 residential halls—10 for women and 11 for men—with each center staffed by a returning officer, 67 polling officers, and 67 assistant polling officers. Voters cast ballots for 40 positions in both central and hall unions.

Topics:

Chhatra DalBangladesh Jamaat-e-IslamiJucsu election
Read More

Jucsu polls: Shompritir Oikya cites bias, irregularities

Jucsu: Voting resumes at Hall No 15

Chhatra Dal panel boycotts Jucsu polls over irregularities

Jucsu: Ballots supplied by Jamaat-linked firm, alleges Chhatra Dal VP candidate

No festive buzz, low participation in long-awaited Jucsu polls

Jucsu polls: Voting suspended at Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall

Latest News

Love across miles: Coke Studio Bangla drops ‘Long Distance Love’

SERAC-Bangladesh joins WHO SEARO Youth Council for 2025–26 term

Harijan Sweeper Colony faces eviction fears

Speakers: Consider women as powerful stakeholders in energy sector

Christian Eriksen signs with Bundesliga club Wolfsburg

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x