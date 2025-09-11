Jucsu polls: Shibir GS candidate blames Bagchas for sabotage attempt

Islami Chhatra Shibir’s general secretary candidate Mazharul Islam has alleged that Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangshad (Bagchas) is attempting to sabotage the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) and hall union elections by inciting mobs and placing blame on Shibir.

While voting was underway on Thursday, Mazharul dismissed allegations over ballot irregularities, saying, “The claim that OMR machines were brought from a Jamaat-owned company is a blatant falsehood. The CEO of that company is affiliated with BNP.”

He also accused Chhatra Dal of trying to capture the polling center at Tazuddin Hall, saying, “They are now shifting responsibility onto Shibir while themselves instigating unrest at polling centers.”

Voting began at 9am and ended at 5pm, with 11,747 students eligible to cast ballots. A total of 178 candidates contested, including nine for vice-president (VP), nine for general secretary (GS), six for joint general secretary (female), and ten for joint general secretary (male).

Elections were held across 224 booths in the university’s 21 residential halls—10 for women and 11 for men—with each center staffed by a returning officer, 67 polling officers, and 67 assistant polling officers. Voters cast ballots for 40 positions in both central and hall unions.