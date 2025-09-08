Special instructions for visually impaired voters in Ducsu election

The Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and hall union elections are scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

To ensure that visually impaired students can exercise their voting rights, the university administration has designated polling centres and voting rooms, issuing special instructions for them.

According to university sources, the list of polling centres and voting rooms for visually impaired voters residing in different halls is as follows:

Jagannath Hall:

Number of voters: 1

Polling centre: Physical Education Centre

Voting room: Indoor Games Room

Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall:

Number of voters: 1

Polling centre: Physical Education Centre

Voting room: Instrument Room

Rokeya Hall:

Number of voters: 6

Polling centre: TSC

Voting room: Cafeteria and Games Room according to voter numbers

Haji Mohammad Mohsin Hall:

Number of voters: 5

Polling centre: Senate Building

Voting room: Alumni Floor

Bijoy Ekattor Hall:

Number of voters: 7

Polling centre: Senate Building

Voting room: Dining Room

Suryasen Hall:

Number of voters: 9

Polling centre: Udayan School and College

Voting room: Rooms 203, 204, and 205 according to voter numbers

Shamsunnahar Hall:

Number of voters: 1

Polling centre: ULAB School and College

Voting room: Designated room on the ground floor (according to voter numbers)

The university administration said that volunteer students in the respective halls have been assigned to assist visually impaired students in casting their votes without difficulty. In addition, through special arrangements at the polling centres, visually impaired voters will be able to exercise their voting rights easily.