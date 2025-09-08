DU VC: Candidates must accept both victory and defeat

Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan has urged candidates in the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election to embrace both victory and defeat, highlighting the importance of each outcome for the democratic process.

In a video message released on the university’s official Facebook page at 3:45pm on Monday, the vice chancellor addressed students and candidates, saying, “Candidates must have the mindset to accept both victory and defeat. Victory and defeat will be there. But it must be remembered that both the winners and the defeated have important roles to play.”

He added, “We have come this far by overcoming all obstacles, hand in hand. I believe we can cover the remaining distance smoothly. Since this is an election process, some candidates will win, some will not. By participating, you are contributing to the activation and institutionalization of a democratic body. Both winners and the defeated have played roles in this historic election process, and must continue to do so. This itself is a great achievement.”

Addressing students, Professor Khan said: “Ducsu reflects your aspirations and aligns with the fundamental values of the mass uprisings. It is essential to give institutional form to democratic aspirations and to create a collective voice to protest against injustice. The Ducsu election is your platform to highlight these important values. Come to vote without fear; we are waiting for you.”

On the neutrality of election officials, he stated, “Those serving as returning officers come from diverse ideological backgrounds. However, they are socially accepted and are playing neutral roles. We will keep the vote counting open to all through LED screens, with a large number of journalists present to monitor.”

Highlighting the significance of this year’s election, the vice chancellor said: “This election is historic. We have done many things that have never happened before in Dhaka University. There will be 810 booths and around 40,000 voters. For the first time, instead of staying confined to halls, we have arranged the election centrally at eight centres. Every measure has been taken to ensure maximum transparency, including CCTV cameras, three-tier security, and trained and dedicated polling officials.”

The long-awaited voting will begin at 8am on Tuesday.