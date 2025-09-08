Monday, September 08, 2025

Army denies any role in Ducsu polls, warns against propaganda

Colonel Staff Md Shafiqul Islam, director of military operations, made the clarification at a press briefing at Dhaka Cantonment on Monday afternoon

Colonel Staff Md Shafiqul Islam speaks at a press briefing at Dhaka Cantonment on Monday. September 8,2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 08 Sep 2025, 05:29 PM

The Bangladesh Army has clarified that it has no role in the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election.

Colonel Staff Md Shafiqul Islam, director of military operations, made the clarification at a press briefing at Dhaka Cantonment on Monday afternoon.

Responding to journalists’ questions on law and order, social media rumours and the Ducsu election, he said: “The Army has no role in the Ducsu election. We have already made this clear through ISPR. Still, some vested quarters are trying to spread propaganda, but they will not gain much from it.”

He added that the Army wishes all participating candidates well and hopes the election is held in a healthy environment, strengthening democratic practices.

 

Bangladesh ArmyDucsuISPR
