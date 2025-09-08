HC rejects Zulias Cizar’s writ on Ducsu candidacy

The High Court has rejected the writ filed by Md Zulias Cizar Talukdar seeking reinstatement of his candidacy and ballot number in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election.

The order was issued on Monday by a High Court bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Mia and Justice Biswajit Debnath.

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir appeared for Dhaka University, while Advocate Rashida Chowdhury Neelu represented the writ.

Earlier, on August 31, Dhaka University student Md Zulias Cizar Talukdar filed the writ petition with the High Court seeking reinstatement of his candidacy and ballot number for the post of vice president (VP) in the Ducsu election.

The petition also sought the postponement of the Ducsu election until his name and ballot number were restored to the final candidate list. It also requested the postponement of the hall union election. His lawyer, Rashida Chowdhury Neelu, confirmed the matter to Bangla Tribune.

Md Zulias Cizar Talukdar had initially been a candidate for VP post in the Ducsu election. Following scrutiny, on August 26, the Ducsu Election Commission published the final candidate list, where his name appeared with ballot number 26.

After the publication of the final list, the house tutor of Salimullah Muslim Hall, who also served as an assistant returning officer, filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that Talukdar was associated with the banned Chhatra League. The Election Appeal Tribunal later heard the complaint but refrained from making a decision, instead forwarding a recommendation to the Election Commission. Based on that recommendation, the Election Commission removed Talukdar’s candidacy and ballot number.

On August 27, Talukdar served a legal notice to the chief returning officer, stating that he had not been given the chance to defend himself against the allegations. As no action was taken, he moved to the High Court seeking reinstatement of his candidacy.

On Thursday, however, another High Court bench expressed an inability to hear the writ petition.

The court stated: “The Appellate Division has already made a decision regarding the Ducsu election. We will not hear any writ related to the Ducsu election.” The bench comprised Justice Akram Hossain Chowdhury and Justice Fayez Ahmed.