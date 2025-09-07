Ducsu polls: Shuttle service to operate on campus Tuesday

The University of Dhaka authorities have decided to operate a circular shuttle service on campus to facilitate students in casting their votes in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election.

On Sunday, the administration announced the shuttle service schedule in a statement issued by the Public Relations Office.

According to the information provided by the Public Relations Office, on Tuesday, the shuttle service will run from Shahbagh to eight polling centres from 7:45am to 3:50pm.

The centres are: Teachers Student Center (TSC), Udayan School and College centre, Dhaka University Club centre, University Laboratory School and College centre, Senate Building centre, Physical Education centre, Department of Geology centre, and Karzon Hall centre.