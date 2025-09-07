Monday, September 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Ducsu polls: Shuttle service to operate on campus Tuesday

According to Public Relations Office, the shuttle service will run from Shahbagh from 7:45am till 3:50pm to eight polling centres

The University of Dhaka authorities have decided to operate a circular shuttle service on campus to facilitate students in casting their votes in the Ducsu election. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 07 Sep 2025, 08:26 PM

The University of Dhaka authorities have decided to operate a circular shuttle service on campus to facilitate students in casting their votes in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election.

On Sunday, the administration announced the shuttle service schedule in a statement issued by the Public Relations Office.

According to the information provided by the Public Relations Office, on Tuesday, the shuttle service will run from Shahbagh to eight polling centres from 7:45am to 3:50pm.

The centres are: Teachers Student Center (TSC), Udayan School and College centre, Dhaka University Club centre, University Laboratory School and College centre, Senate Building centre, Physical Education centre, Department of Geology centre, and Karzon Hall centre.

Topics:

DucsuDhaka University (DU)
Read More

CA directs law enforcers to ensure peaceful and festive Ducsu polls

DU students with disabilities seek representation, equal opportunities

Ducsu polls: Local leaders accused of pressuring students

DU teachers warn of irregularities in Ducsu polls

Ducsu election campaign ends on Sunday

Ducsu 2025: A race of fragile alliances and shifting sentiments

Latest News

Report: Bangladesh has the most default loans in Asia

Consensus commission consults experts on finalizing National Charter 2025

Experts for stronger trade negotiations capacity ahead of LDC graduation

Low-lying areas in Khagrachari flooded due to onrush of water from upstream

KIA Bangladesh unveils all-new KIA Sportage

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x