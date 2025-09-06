Chhatra Dal seeks temporary ban on DU Facebook pages ahead of Ducsu polls

Ahead of the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) elections scheduled for Tuesday, the Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has called for the temporary deactivation of all Facebook pages and groups related to Dhaka University.

Nahiduzzaman Shipon, general secretary of the Dhaka University unit of Chhatra Dal, made the request during a press conference held on Saturday afternoon.

“To ensure a level playing field for the upcoming Ducsu election, it is essential to deactivate all Facebook pages and groups linked to Dhaka University,” Shipon said. “These platforms are being used to harass political figures, spread misinformation, and target opponents with cyberbullying.”

He further alleged that members of Chhatra Dal, the BNP's student front, are facing coordinated online attacks, including malicious tagging and posts aimed at creating political discord.

Earlier, Chhatra Dal leaders met with Chief Returning Officer Professor Mohammad Zashim Uddin to raise concerns about the issue.

They urged the election authority to take immediate steps to curb the influence of social media abuse on the electoral process.

In this year’s Ducsu election, a total of 471 candidates will contest for 28 positions.

Around 40,000 voters are eligible to cast ballots in the election scheduled on Tuesday.

Polling will continue uninterrupted from 8am to 4pm, ensuring that anyone present within the time frame can cast their vote.