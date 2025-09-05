Saturday, September 06, 2025

Ducsu cafe being run by Chhatra Dal before election

Witnesses saw outsiders carrying campaign materials for a Chhatra Dal candidate

File image of Ducsu. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Sep 2025, 11:32 PM

Allegations surfaced that Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has occupied the Ducsu cafeteria and is using it as a campaign office without permission from the authorities.

Witnesses said two outsiders were seen inside the cafeteria on Friday afternoon with campaign materials for Chhatra Dal-backed GS candidate Sheikh Tanvir Bari Hamim.

When questioned by journalists, one identified himself as a visitor from Khulna and the other as a Dhaka College student.

According to election rules, only candidates and voters can join campaigning for the Ducsu and hall union elections and outsiders are strictly prohibited.

DU Proctor Prof Saifuddin Ahmed said: “We have just learned about the matter. A mobile team has been sent to take action against outsiders.”

Inside the cafeteria, Chhatra Dal’s posters and leaflets were found stored in piles.

Cafeteria Director Farzana Basar said: “They did not take any written permission from me. Someone only called me once, saying they would sit there, but they never told me about keeping campaign materials.”

She added that she had tried to contact Chhatra Dal activists over the matter, but they did not follow up.

A staff member said Chhatra Dal panel members had been using the room since candidate announcements, but he was unaware whether any official approval had been taken.

Observers fear that allowing one student group to use the cafeteria could raise questions about neutrality in the election.

Chief Returning Officer Prof Dr Mohammad Jasim Uddin said: “This is for the authorities to handle. We just learned about it from you. We can only act on matters within the election code.”

Chhatra Dal Ducsu Ducsu Election 2025 Dhaka University (DU)
