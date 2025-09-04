Innovative ideas light up Ducsu 2025 election race

The official campaign for the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and hall union elections is in full swing. Ahead of the polls, candidates are reaching out to voters through direct engagement as well as sharing memes, videos, photo cards, and leaflets on social media.

According to election rules, posting posters is not allowed, but distribution is permitted. Candidates are taking advantage of this by creatively using leaflets designed like currency notes or US dollars, visiting cards, envelopes, and memes to capture voters’ attention. Beyond these conventional materials, they are also adding an artistic touch, reaching out to voters through songs, poetry, and casual conversations to make a lasting impression.

Ebnu Ahmed is running for Member of the Central Parliament as a student from the Department of Peace and Conflict Studies. He uses “sunglasses” as a symbolic item, reflecting his identity as a visually impaired student and reinforcing his message of inclusion and equal participation.

Md Abuzar Giffari is contesting for Vice President from Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall Parliament. His use of the “rich world map” symbol is to highlight his broad vision, leadership, and global perspective.

Another Md Naimul Hossain, contesting for Assistant General Secretary (AGS) from Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall Parliament, has styled his campaign as a 2025 “calendar.” It is specially marked to highlight the spirit of the July student uprising. He uses creativity and political symbolism to connect with students while reminding them of their collective struggle and unity.

Md. Asif Abdullah, contesting for Transport Affairs Secretary, has styled his campaign like a bus journey. With slogans such as “Travellers on the path to building a dream campus, we will not stop.” He creatively uses a “bus ticket” to symbolize a collective journey.

Rakibul Islam is contesting in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) Election 2025 as the AGS candidate. He is distributing his manifesto in the form of “newspaper page sized” leaflets. For this, students can easily read about his vision and priorities.

Anwar Hossain is running in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) Election for the post of Health and Environment Affairs Secretary. His leaflet is designed like a tree, with slogans like “Committed to change, not promises” and “Clean Campus Green Campus.”

Currency note–styled leaflets have gained popularity in the upcoming Ducsu elections, as candidates print their names, positions, and ballot numbers on them. This creative tactic has drawn widespread attention and a positive response from voters.

Arafat Hossain, a Central Executive Member candidate, has drawn attention with note-shaped leaflets after avoiding campaign materials in the first two days. He explained that voters often forget ordinary leaflets, but this new design is remarkable, with many even keeping it in their wallets.

From Sir AF Rahman Hall, VP candidate Naeemur Rahman also adopted the idea, but chose to design his leaflet like a US dollar. Replacing George Washington’s portrait with his own and altering seals with campaign messages, he said the concept came through a senior student’s advice.

Other candidates, including Sadekur Rahman Sani, Arman Hossain of Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haq Hall, Safayat Khalil Nakib, Waliul Yamin Nabil, Smrity Afroz Sumi from Samsun Nahar Hall and Abu Sale Md Humayun Helal, are promoting their campaigns in a similar fashion.

Yasin Arafat Alif, a candidate for Central Ducsu member, has designed his campaign posters in the form of bookmarks, adding a QR code for easy access.

Explaining the idea, he said: “Students can use the bookmark to keep track of where they stop while reading, and by scanning the QR code on the back, they can instantly view his manifesto.”

Another member candidate, Md Tawhid Uddin Alvi, is also using bookmarks for his campaign. His design features images of two popular TSC tea stalls and the iconic Starry Night painting, along with a brief version of his manifesto.

Mohammad Zahid Hasan, a candidate for the Central Students’ Union, is running his campaign using visiting cards. One side of the card shows his ballot number and an emergency contact, while the other side lists his manifesto.

He says: “The card is small, making it easy to carry without any hassle, and believes that including the emergency number adds to its importance.”

Abu Bakar Siddique, candidate for Liberation and Democratic Movements Affairs Secretary, and Md Shakib Khan, candidate for Science and Technology Secretary, and Anid Hasan for Literature and Cultural Secretary, have also conducted their campaigns using visiting card-style materials.

On September 1, World Letter Day, many candidates took the opportunity to reach out to voters through letters.

Central Students’ Union member candidate Abu Wazed Shah Soumik, Science and Technology Secretary candidate Mominul Islam Bidhan, and member candidate Muhammad Mahbubur Rahman were seen using the occasion to run their campaigns.

Most candidates are now using videos as part of their campaigns, each adding her or his own unique touch. Some highlight easy ways for voters to remember their ballot numbers, others showcase their manifestos, while some focus on student problems and possible solutions.

Hasan Zubair Tufan, a candidate from the Sotontro Shikkharthi Oikko panel, created a video inspired by the film Tufan, playing on his own name.

Meanwhile, Md Shamshuddoza Nabab, another candidate for Central Ducsu member, is running his election campaign through pop culture. He has created a Spider-Man multiverse-style promo video and designed Breaking Bad-inspired leaflets.

Along with this, several Ducsu candidates have incorporated cats into their campaign promotions. Initially, the VP candidate of the Shibir-backed “Oikyo Boddho Shikkharthi Jote” panel, Sadiq Kayem, featured a cat in his campaign photos.

Later, GS candidate SM Farhad and Career Development Secretary candidate Md Mazharul Islam also used cat-related images to engage voters. Additionally, independent panel candidates, including GS candidate Al Sadi Bhuiya, AGS candidate Tahmid Al Muddassir Chowdhury, and Liberation and Democratic Movements Affairs Secretary Fatima Tasnim Zuma, have similarly used cats in their social media campaigns.

Mehedi Hasan Munna, candidate for Human Rights and Law Secretary, previously ran his campaign in the style of a legal notice, showcasing his creativity. He has also used a butterfly motif in his materials.

On social media, his rap song, titled “Ballot Number Six, Human Rights Fixed”, has drawn significant attention from voters, cleverly highlighting both his ballot number and the position he is contesting for.

Breaking away from traditional election campaigns, candidates have chosen creative and engaging methods. They believe this approach will make it easier to capture voters’ attention.

History student Abida Islam Mumu said she feels very excited about the elections since she hasn’t witnessed a Ducsu election before. She enjoys the vibrant campaign atmosphere and is collecting the creative leaflets from the candidates. She particularly likes how some of them are cute and easy to carry.

Another student, Md Towhid Zaman from the Political Science Department, said: “The candidates have chosen unique ideas for their campaigns. They are reaching out to voters both on social media and in person through attractive leaflets. I believe more contenders will soon follow this eye-catching strategy.

He added that he has already collected quite a few of them.”