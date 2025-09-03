Can Ducsu candidates confront child labor at Dhaka University?

Universities are often called the cradle of knowledge and higher learning. Yet child labor persists even in these very institutions tasked with shaping society’s future.

Across Dhaka University’s residential halls, canteens, cafeterias, and shops, children can be seen working for very little pay. Many teachers and students argue that, given Bangladesh’s socioeconomic reality, children are allowed to work in these places on humanitarian grounds.

Most of these children come from families facing hardship and tragedy, and they are forced into labor to support their households. Yet in the upcoming Ducsu election, the question remains — is anyone really thinking about them?

Candidates Speak Out

Maisha Maliha, vice president (VP) candidate for Sufia Kamal Hall Parliament, told Dhaka Tribune:

“In the hall canteens and shops, we often see young children working, most of them under the age of 15. They are being deprived of their right to education.”

Maliha said she plans to arrange teaching sessions for them.

“Many other students from my hall are also interested. Together, we will form a team and try to bring them under a night school program. This initiative will welcome not only children but also adults eager to learn,” she added.

Pallab Chandra Barman, the Chhatra Dal-backed VP candidate in the Jagannath Hall Students’ Union election, told Dhaka Tribune:

“It’s difficult to give the exact number of child workers in our canteens because they often come and go. Most of them are brought from Chandpur and Lakshmipur through the owners’ personal networks to reduce operating costs. On average, more than 40% of workers in each canteen are children.”

He added: “Personally, I do not support child labor in the canteens. But due to socioeconomic realities, it often continues. If elected, we will try to set up a night school for these children with the help of students from the Institute of Education and Research.”

Barman also said the goal would be to bring dropout children back into education while raising awareness about basic hygiene and health.

Asif Imam, general secretary (GS) candidate of Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall, told Dhaka Tribune: “Children below 14–15 years old should not be engaged in work. If they are younger, especially under 11, they must be provided with education and all necessary facilities.”

He added: “There should be proper time off. Duty hours must not exceed six hours. They must also be given fair treatment and proper oversight.”

Samia Masud Momo, GS candidate for Shamsun Nahar Hall Parliament, said she has taken the initiative to conduct a survey by talking to child workers in the canteen.

“However, I have not yet figured out a sustainable way to replace their work,” she admitted.

Bishnu Pandit, GS candidate for the Jagannath Hall Union election, alleged that they previously had plans to work for the canteen children, but two syndicates barred them from taking action.

“One of the groups is the Molla syndicate from Chandpur,” he claimed.

According to Pandit, many children are not interested in studying, which is why work becomes their only option.

“If elected, I will hold discussions with the canteen owners and sign an agreement based on their consensus. Any owner who refuses or violates the agreement will be held accountable through the administration,” he said.

Students Call for Action

Al Mahmudur Rahman, a student, said: “Since these children work due to their families’ financial struggles, they should also be enrolled in nearby schools. Canteen or shop owners could be required to allow fixed study hours.”

Imran Hossain, a fourth-year Islamic Studies student, added: “Child labor is illegal, but many work here out of necessity. We must ensure they don’t remain illiterate. The university administration can require canteen and shop owners to send them to school at least once a week.”

Voices of Child Workers

In DU’s halls and shops, almost every canteen employs four to five child workers, most of them under 18. They serve food, clean tables, fetch water, and perform other tasks.

Dhaka Tribune spoke with at least 15 of these children. Most said they had started working because of financial struggles at home. Some had lost their fathers or mothers, and under the weight of hardship, abandoned school to take up work instead.

Sharif, a fifth-grade boy from Chandpur, said: “I never wanted to work in a canteen. My dream was to study, but poverty brought me here.”

After his father passed away, his family had no choice but to send him to Dhaka to work, as his elder brother could not earn enough.

Shahed, a sixth-grader, said: “My family couldn’t afford my education. Seeing their struggles, I had to leave school and start working in the canteen.”

Another boy, working at Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall canteen, described his routine: “I work doing tasks like serving plates, cleaning leftover food, fetching water, and many other jobs. My day starts at 6 a.m. and goes until 11 p.m. When it’s over, I sleep on the dining table.”

His father is a rickshaw puller in Chandpur.

Canteen Owners’ Perspective

Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Huq canteen operator Jahangir explained:

“Food prices in campus halls are kept low. With the wages required for one adult worker, they can employ two or three child workers instead. This not only reduces costs but also helps keep meal prices affordable for students.”

Masterda Surjasen Hall canteen operator Sahabuddin added: “Since the university administration has no clear guidelines on running canteens or hotels, many children end up working there. According to the owners, the income helps these children’s families cope with poverty, and their labor directly benefits their households.”

In Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall, around eight children under the age of 14 work in shops and canteens. Jagannath Hall employs about 22 child workers under 18, while Masterda Surya Sen Hall has roughly nine children aged 14 to 16. In Shamsun Nahar Hall, two workers are minors.

Administration Response

Asked about the issue, DU Proctor Associate Professor Saifuddin Ahmed told Dhaka Tribune: “The canteens are run through tenders. Since it’s more of an informal arrangement, the university usually doesn’t intervene. But we will look into whether there is any wage discrimination or exploitation taking place.”

The Law

Under the Bangladesh Labor Law (Amended 2018), employing anyone under the age of 14 is illegal. In practice, however, the law is frequently ignored.

Yet across the country—including universities—children continue to be employed, often in hazardous conditions, in clear violation of the law.