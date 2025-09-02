After 33 years, JU abuzz with Jucsu election fever

Jahangirnagar University campus has come alive with the fervor of the upcoming Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election. Candidates are busy campaigning, making promises to voters while listening closely to students’ expectations.

A campus tour found candidates from Chhatra Dal, independent panels, Chhatra Shibir, Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangshad (Bagchas), and leftist groups campaigning across faculties, departments, and open spaces. Braving shifting weather conditions — from sudden rain to sweltering heat — they received encouraging responses from students.

Mahmudul Hasan Kiron, a national footballer and candidate for Sports Secretary, said that despite a flight to Malaysia on September 7 to play for the national futsal team, he is continuing his campaign. “As an independent candidate, my time is limited. I continue campaigning despite unfavorable weather, and students’ positive response motivates me,” he said.

VP candidate Sheikh Sadi Hasan of Chhatra Dal said: “We have started our campaign and are receiving a good response. Students are supporting us, and we are optimistic about winning.”

From the Bagchas-backed “Shikkharthi Oikko Forum,” VP candidate Arifuzzaman Uzzal added: “We started campaigning early in the morning and have focused on high-traffic areas of the university. After 33 years, this Jucsu election has created a unique excitement among students.”

Independent VP candidate Abdur Rashid Jitu noted: “Some students may be less interested due to exams. We have communicated this verbally and in writing to the Election Commission and hope it will be addressed.”

Election timeline

The process began with the draft voter list and code of conduct on August 10.

Objections were accepted until August 14, followed by the final voter list on August 17.

Nomination papers were submitted on August 18–19, later extended to August 21.

Verification and scrutiny took place from August 21–24, with the draft candidate list published on August 25.

On August 27, 15 nominations were declared valid after appeal hearings.

The withdrawal deadline was August 28, and the final list was announced on August 29 at the Senate Hall by Election Commission Secretary AKM Rashidul Alam.

In total, 179 candidates will contest 25 posts.

On August 31, candidates met the Election Commission to present their four-point demands.

Voting for the 10th Jucsu election is set for September 11, with 11,919 registered voters — 6,102 male and 5,817 female students.