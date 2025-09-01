Monday, September 01, 2025

Rucsu polls: 387 nomination papers distributed, deadline extended by two days

RU administration has taken until Tuesday to announce whether first-year students would be granted voting rights

Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu). Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 07:25 PM

The distribution of nomination papers for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu), hall union, and Senate student representative elections has been extended by two days, according to Acting Chief Election Commissioner Professor Mustafa Kamal Akand.

Speaking to journalists on Monday around 1pm in front of the Senate building, he said: “No policy decision has yet been made regarding the voting rights of first-year students. Whether they will be allowed to vote will be decided on Tuesday. On Sunday, many students could not submit fees or collect their nomination papers due to protests. Therefore, distribution will continue today and tomorrow.”

Campus sources said Chhatra Dal leaders and activists have been holding a sit-in since 12pm on Monday in front of the administration building, demanding confirmation of voting rights for first-year undergraduate students of the 2024-25 session.

A meeting between the election commission and the university administration was held on Monday afternoon to discuss the matter. The administration has taken until Tuesday to announce its decision.

According to the election commission, a total of 387 nomination papers have been distributed so far. Of these, 318 were for 23 Rucsu posts and 69 for five Senate student representative positions. Among the Rucsu posts, 13 candidates collected nomination papers for vice president (VP), six for general secretary (GS), and eight for assistant general secretary (AGS).

The distribution process was disrupted on Sunday when Chhatra Dal staged a sit-in at the Rucsu office, damaging a chair and locking the gate. Protests by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and Chhatra Shibir followed, leading to a four-hour suspension of nomination distribution. It later resumed from 2pm to 7pm.

Rajshahi University (RU)
