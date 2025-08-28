Thursday, August 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

BNP welcomes EC’s roadmap for 13th parliamentary election

EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed presented the plan at a press conference at Nirbachan Bhaban on Thursday afternoon

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Aug 2025, 09:07 PM

BNP on Thursday welcomed the Election Commission’s (EC) newly announced roadmap for the 13th parliamentary election, calling it a positive and hopeful step.

“The roadmap has been announced. It gives the impression that the Election Commission has prepared to hold the election by February,” BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told reporters, adding, “The main point is — we are happy.” Asked whether the announcement was good news for the people, he replied, “Yes.”

Earlier, the EC unveiled a detailed electoral action plan at Nirbachan Bhaban, setting timelines for political dialogues, stakeholder meetings, training sessions, budget planning, ICT preparations, campaign strategies, inter-ministerial coordination, and forming implementation and monitoring cells. The dialogue with political parties and stakeholders is scheduled for the last week of September.

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury also welcomed the move, calling it “good news.” He said the public is now more focused on the election and hopeful for an elected government that will be accountable to the people. Khasru added that the roadmap could spur strong skill development and economic progress in the country.

Topics:

BNPBangladesh Election Commission (EC)Amir Khasru Mahmud ChowdhuryMirza Fakhrul Islam Alagmir
Read More

What political party leaders say about election roadmap

Khaleda to be taken to hospital Thursday evening

Rizvi: We cannot misrepresent sacrifice and achievement of August 5

EC gets nod to expand NID services to 4 more countries

EC clears action plan for National Election in February

Demarcation talks: Gazipur backs EC; Manikganj, Munshiganj demand more seats

Latest News

Sri Lanka’s most-wanted man arrested in Indonesia

Kabul accuses Pakistan of deadly strikes, summons ambassador

Palestinian factions in south Lebanon hand weapons to army

What political party leaders say about election roadmap

Jamaat secretary terms EC’s roadmap ‘misleading’

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x