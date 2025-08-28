BNP welcomes EC’s roadmap for 13th parliamentary election

BNP on Thursday welcomed the Election Commission’s (EC) newly announced roadmap for the 13th parliamentary election, calling it a positive and hopeful step.

“The roadmap has been announced. It gives the impression that the Election Commission has prepared to hold the election by February,” BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told reporters, adding, “The main point is — we are happy.” Asked whether the announcement was good news for the people, he replied, “Yes.”

Earlier, the EC unveiled a detailed electoral action plan at Nirbachan Bhaban, setting timelines for political dialogues, stakeholder meetings, training sessions, budget planning, ICT preparations, campaign strategies, inter-ministerial coordination, and forming implementation and monitoring cells. The dialogue with political parties and stakeholders is scheduled for the last week of September.

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury also welcomed the move, calling it “good news.” He said the public is now more focused on the election and hopeful for an elected government that will be accountable to the people. Khasru added that the roadmap could spur strong skill development and economic progress in the country.