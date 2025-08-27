Will complexity about constituency boundaries cause problems for national elections?

The Election Commission has received 1,760 claims and objections on the boundaries of 83 parliamentary constituencies and hearings have begun.

However, an unprecedented situation unfolded during the delimitation process, with the EC’s main gate being broken down. A human chain formed outside as the second hearing took place on Tuesday.

In addition, there were scuffles and loud arguments between BNP and NCP leaders and activists in front of the chief election commissioner.

On the third day, hearings on 309 applications for 28 seats were completed.

The interim government wants to organize the 13th National Parliamentary election in February next year (2026).

To this end, the Election Commission (EC) is working to redraw the boundaries of the parliamentary constituencies.

The hearings, which began on Sunday, will continue until Wednesday.

The EC will announce the final boundaries after settling the claims and petitions over these four days.

The second phase of the hearing of the parliamentary constituencies in the Dhaka region began at the Election Commission (EC) from 02:30pm on Tuesday.

At this stage, the commission began the hearing process to delimit the boundaries of the parliamentary constituencies in the Dhaka region.

In the second phase, people from Turag, Kamrangirchar, Dohar and Nawabganj formed a human chain outside the Election Commission while the Election Commission (EC) has been busy with the hearings inside the building.

The human chain outside the EC demanded that Turag should not be merged from Dhaka-18 to Dhaka-16.

On the other hand, a group of locals under the banner of the people of Dohar and Nawabganj Upazilas of all walks of life demanded that the Dhaka-1 constituency not be reorganized.

A group of locals under the banner of the people of Kamrangirchar congratulated the EC for merging wards 56 and 57 of Dhaka South City with the Dhaka-7 constituency.

At the same time, they demanded that ward 55 also be merged with the Dhaka-7 constituency.

The hearings began at 12pm on Sunday at the Election Commission Bhaban in the presence of Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin.

At this time, an unexpected incident occurred. A scuffle and an exchange of loud words started between the followers of BNP's co-international affairs secretary and former MP Barrister Rumeen Farhana and NCP leaders and activists.

EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed tried but could not stop the dispute in front of the chief election commissioner (CEC).

If such complications arise over the boundaries, then people are worried about the law-and-order situation in the national elections.

Parties have been seen showing off their strength and threatening each other in front of the EC over the demarcation of boundaries.

Predictably, the relatively smaller parties have expressed their concerns about the law-and-order situation in the national elections.

A leader of such a party said: "We are considering many of the leaders and activists we have produced so far as candidates, but we will all be deprived."

Expressing concern that the next elections may also be delayed due to the boundaries issue, he said: "I hope the Election Commission will reconsider our demands for the sake of fair elections."

Former Narayanganj District Jubo Dal leader and councilor Maksudul Alam Khandaker Khorshed said that the elections could be postponed if the demands regarding the boundaries are not reconsidered and later taken to the High Court and Supreme Court.

He said that five unions have been cut off from Narayanganj-5 constituency and included in Narayanganj-3 constituency (Sonargaon).

As a result, the people of Narayanganj-5 constituency have been deprived politically, socially and geographically.

He has informed the Commission about that deprivation.

Meanwhile, Advocate Mohammad Habibur Rahman has taken a stand against the proposal, saying that three thanas have been mentioned within the proposed five Narayanganj-5 constituencies - Siddhirganj, Narayanganj Sadar and a part of Bandar.

It has been proposed to make Narayanganj-5 constituency with three police stations.

Various unexpected incidents are happening in the EC regarding the claims for and against the boundaries.

According to relevant sources, on Sunday, during the hearing on Brahmanbaria-2 and 3 seats, a scuffle broke out between NCP leaders and activists and Rumeen Farhana's followers.

It is alleged that three NCP members were injured as a result. They are NCP leader Engineer Aminul Haque Chowdhury, Mustafa Sumon and Ataullah.

Rumeen Farhana said the national election has not come yet. However, the one who is in Brahmanbaria-3 seat is intimidating the people of the area over the delimitation.

On the other hand, NCP leader Aminul Haque Chowdhury said: "We are worried about these issues. If they can beat us like this over the delimitation, what will happen in the national election!”

He said: "Our crime is that we went to the EC with our demands. Because of this, we were beaten in front of the chief election commissioner. Rumeen Farhana's people attacked us. We who are NCP have been widely attacked."

National Citizens Party (NCP) Southern Region Chief Organizer Hasnat Abdullah has described the EC brawl as a test match to capture polling stations.

He said that the current Election Commission was formed on a pick and choose basis.

"The role of the Election Commission is questionable to us. The entire Bangladesh has witnessed the unfortunate incident that how the next election can be. What will be the role of the Election Commission in that election and what role will BNP play have been proven today," he said.

In the hearing, lawyers are hearing on behalf of the petitioners regarding the claims and objections regarding the re-demarcation of parliamentary constituencies.

In addition, the petitioners themselves are also hearing.

The EC is listening to the statements of both sides regarding the claims and objections and is assuring a neutral solution according to the law and rules. Not only NCP and BNP, but various political parties feel that this will cause more harm to the leaders of political parties.

However, other parties also feel that political parties should not interfere in the delimitation process. The weakness of the EC is being exposed by the disputes that the parties are involved in at the Election Commission.