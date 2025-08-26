Ducsu polls: DU admin’s army deployment plan sparks student opposition

Student groups at Dhaka Universality have opposed the university administration’s plan to deploy army personnel for the upcoming Ducsu and hall parliament elections 2025, calling the move unnecessary and raising concerns over democratic integrity.

The DU administration, through the election commission, justified the military presence as necessary for “overall security” and to prevent any “unprecedented events” during vote counting. However, students criticized the lack of consultation on the decision, with some viewing it as potential “election engineering” and questioning whether it reflects broader security concerns in the country.

DU admin’s perspective

Ducsu election commission returning officer Dr Golam Rabbani, and several VP candidates told Dhaka Tribune that student groups were not consulted. Dr Rabbani told the newspaper at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, “It is the commission’s decision to cordon the voting centres with army personnel during the vote count, for overall security and to avoid any unprecedented event.”

According to the election commission, army personnel will be stationed at the seven main entrances of the university. The military will secure the centres from the end of voting until results are announced, ensuring that no outsiders can enter and no undesirable situations arise.

Student groups’ reaction

Top Chhatra Dal leaders argued that there is no situation at Dhaka University that warrants conducting elections under army supervision. Abidul Islam Khan, VP candidate from Chhatra Dal, told Dhaka Tribune that: “Placing Dhaka University under army protection raises concerns about potential election engineering.”

Sotontro Shikkharthi Oikko, led by Umama Fatema, also opposed army deployment and suggested using university security staff, BNCC, and police if needed. Umama Fatema, VP candidate from this panel, said: “When the army is being deployed for Ducsu elections in 2025, questions are certainly arising in our minds about the overall security situation of the country.”

Boishommobirodhi Shikkharthi Songshod, a panel by the Bangladesh Democratic Student Council, said the decision should have involved consultation with active student organizations. Abdul Kader, VP candidate, told this correspondent that: “We will reach a decision after hearing the students’ concerns and discussing among ourselves.”

Leftist coalition panel Protirodh Porshod acknowledged the administration’s limited capacity. GS candidate Meghmallar Bosu said: “This might discourage students from coming to the voting centres as well, but the university administration has no capacity to manage the election.”

Election Commission’s Security Plan

The election commission has outlined a three-tier security arrangement:

First tier – Security coordination between the proctorial team and BNCC. Second tier – Police personnel to ensure safety at various centres. Third tier – Army presence at seven main entrances: Shahbagh, Doyel Chattar, Burn Unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Shibabari Crossing, Fuller Road, Palashi Intersection, and Nilkhet.

According to the administration, army personnel will be positioned within a five-minute distance from these centres and will intervene as needed. After voting ends, the army will cordon off each centre until the results are announced.