5 visually impaired students contests Ducsu

A new chapter is set to be written in the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and hall union elections in 2025 as five visually impaired students are contesting from different panels for the first time.

They are participating from panels including Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Shibir-backed Oikkoboddho Shikkharthir Jot, and Bam Jote Protirodh Parishad, among others.

According to visually impaired candidates, their participation is not only for themselves but also an opportunity to raise their voice for all students with disabilities in the university. They want the campus to become more supportive in terms of education, infrastructure, and facilities for students with disabilities.

'I can lead, that is my message'

Ibnu Ahmed, a visually impaired student from the Department of Peace and Conflict Studies (2019–20 session), is contesting for a Ducsu member post from the panel declared by Chhatra Dal.

While speaking to Dhaka Tribune, he said: “I believe my participation will send a message not only to students with visual disabilities but to all students that despite challenges, we can lead. This will open a new door of inclusion in campus politics.”

He further said: “If I am elected, I want to work not only for students with disabilities but also for disadvantaged communities across society. If I am voted in, I will especially prioritize protecting the human rights of all marginalized students, including those with disabilities.”

On health protection, Ibnu Ahmed said: “If elected, I want to work on students’ health security. I will prioritize the health protection of female students with disabilities. I also have plans regarding mental health, as we have seen that some students with disabilities suffer from depression and suicidal tendencies. I want to build an environment in the university where no one falls into self-harm due to despair.”

He added: “My classmates and I have developed an accessible hygiene pad for female students with disabilities. Besides, although TSC is an important space for students, it does not have an accessible toilet for students with disabilities. If elected, I will take the initiative to build an accessible toilet at TSC.”

'Prioritize solving housing crisis'

Raisul Islam, a visually impaired student of the Department of Sociology (2018–19 session), has been nominated from the Oikkoboddho Shikkharthir Jot panel for the Ducsu member post.

He said: “The goals of Oikkoboddho Shikkharthir Jot and my personal goals are the same. That is why I am delighted to have been nominated from this panel. Our panel genuinely wants to work for students with disabilities. If we are elected, I will get the opportunity to implement my plans.”

He further said: “At present, the biggest problem of Dhaka University is accommodation. Compared to the number of students admitted each year, the scope of accommodation is limited. If I am elected, I will prioritize solving the housing crisis above all. In addition, most of our university buildings are still not fully accessible for students with disabilities. I want to transform the campus into a more disability-friendly environment. Alongside, if my panel and I are elected, we will prioritize the socio-economic development of students with disabilities.”

Other candidates

Alongside Ibnu Ahmed and Raisul Islam, Mohammad Tafsir Ullah of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism is contesting for a Ducsu member post from the Bam Jote Protirodh Parishad panel. From the Islami Chhatra Andolan panel, Md Faruk Howlader of the Department of Islamic Studies is contesting for a Ducsu member post. In addition, Md Masum Rana is contesting from the Chhatra Dal panel for the post of library secretary of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall Union.

Campaign to begin Tuesday

The campaign for the 38th Ducsu and Hall elections will begin on Tuesday, ahead of the September 9 voting day.

The final voter list for the Ducsu and Hall Parliament Election 2025 was initially made public but was later restricted following student applications, though it remains accessible to concerned halls and departments.

The campaign period will run daily until 11pm, while for female halls, both resident and non-resident candidates may campaign between 10am and 10pm from August 26 to September 7.