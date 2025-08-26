'Shaheed Jagat-Jyoti Brigade' formed for Jagannath hall polls

Pro-freedom students of Jagannath Hall have announced a new panel, the "Shaheed Jagat-Jyoti Brigade," to contest the upcoming Ducsu and hall parliament election with the aim of upholding the ideals of the Liberation War, democracy, secularism, and the dream of an exploitation-free society.

This panel was announced around 6pm on Monday at Jagannath hall of Dhaka University.

Named in deep reverence for Shaheed Jagat-Jyoti Das, a hero of the Liberation War whose self-sacrifice is a bright chapter in Bangladesh's history, the Brigade seeks to embody his courage, patriotism, and ideals.

The panel positions itself not merely as a political alliance, but as a platform to implement the spirit of the Liberation War. The panel pledges an unyielding stance against communal violence and affirms solidarity with all indigenous people affected by ethnic persecution.

Its core objectives include establishing students' legitimate rights, fostering free thought and progressivism, and building a democratic, harmonious, exploitation-free, non-discriminatory, and justice-based society.

The "Shaheed Jagat-Jyoti Brigade" has announced its candidates for key positions: Madhusudan Karmakar as vice president and Bishnu Pandit as general secretary.

Three positions -- assistant general secretary (AGS), cultural secretary and sports secretary (Outdoor) have been intentionally left vacant to promote greater unity and an inclusive parliament.

The panel expresses hope that their efforts will ignite a spark of hope among Jagannath Hall students and usher in a new dawn.