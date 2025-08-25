DU holds security meeting ahead of Ducsu polls

Dhaka University (DU) authorities on Monday held a high-level meeting with law enforcement agencies to finalize security measures for the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) and Hall Sangsad elections.

The meeting, chaired by DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan, took place at the VC's conference room and brought together senior officials from the university and police.

Chief Returning Officer Prof Dr Mohammad Zashim Uddin, Returning Officer Prof Dr Golam Rabbani, DU Proctor Associate Professor Saifuddin Ahmed, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali, City Special Branch (SB) DIG Mir Ashraf Ali, DMP Ramna Zone Deputy Commissioner Md Masud Alam and Shahbagh police station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Khalid Munsur were present.

Participants reviewed the overall security situation on campus and discussed coordinated strategies to ensure a peaceful and transparent electoral process.

The plans include strengthening security at polling centers, ensuring uninterrupted student access to voting booths, and safeguarding the integrity of vote counting.

University authorities reaffirmed their commitment to holding the elections in a fair, peaceful and transparent manner, while law enforcement assured full cooperation in preventing any untoward incidents during the polls.

The Ducsu and Hall Sangsad elections are regarded as a landmark democratic exercise for the university, shaping student leadership and playing a pivotal role in campus politics.