'DU VC's remarks on Ducsu election misquoted'

The Dhaka University (DU) authority has protested the distorted presentation of Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan's remarks regarding the upcoming Ducsu election by a section of the media, terming it misleading and confusing for the public.

A press release issued by DU public relations conveyed the protest this afternoon.

The release clarified that VC's statement was misrepresented.

The protest came after certain media outlets ran headlines suggesting that the VC had threatened to resign if the Ducsu polls faces obstacles.

In a response to media query after a discussion at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) auditorium on the occasion of DU Black Day, VC said, organizing Ducsu is a challenging but nationally significant responsibility which requires collective efforts.

"This process will continue as long as all stakeholders cooperate. If cooperation is withdrawn, I will clearly inform everyone where the obstacles lie," the VC said.

Some media outlets misquoted this version of VC as 'DU VC threatened to resign and clarify the matters to the public, it Ducsu polls faces obstruction.' But DU VC did not make any such statement of resignation.

In his speech, Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan assured that the DU administration would continue to extend maximum cooperation to the Election Commission and would regularly provide updates to the media.