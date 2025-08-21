Friday, August 22, 2025

CEC launches EC’s YouTube channel to fight disinformation

The CEC said the platform will share reliable information on voter registration, election schedules, candidate rules and voter duties

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Aug 2025, 11:24 PM

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has stressed the urgent need to combat disinformation.

“The Election Commission (EC) has officially launched its YouTube channel to deliver accurate information to the public,” he said.

Speaking at the inauguration on Thursday, the CEC said the platform will provide clear and reliable information on voter registration, election schedules, candidate guidelines, voter responsibilities, and other essential instructions.

He highlighted the EC’s goal of increasing participation of women, youth, persons with disabilities, and marginalized communities.

“We want to ensure every citizen is involved in the democratization of the country,” he said.

Highlighting the spread of false content on social media, including the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI), the CEC urged citizens to verify information before sharing it.

“Let us unite against disinformation. Presenting accurate information is the key to building trust and ensuring transparency in elections,” he added.

The CEC expressed hope that voters, candidates, and the public will benefit from the new YouTube channel and reiterated the commission’s commitment to holding fair and credible elections.

Topics:

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)Bangladesh Election Commission
