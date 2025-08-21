Thursday, August 21, 2025

DU to shut down online student groups amid Ducsu ‘election harassment’

Previously, several Ducsu election candidates were subjected to cyber-attacks, including character assassination, body shaming, and other forms of harassment

File image of Ducsu. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Aug 2025, 06:42 PM

Ahead of the upcoming Ducsu election 2025, the Dhaka University administration has decided to shut down online groups such as “Dhaka Bisshobidyaloy Shikkharthi Sangsad” and “Dhaka Bisshobidyaloy Shikkharthi Sangsad-2”, after several candidates faced “online harassment.”

Chief Returning Officer of the Duscu Election Commission, Dr Zashim Uddin told Dhaka Tribune about the decision around 5:50pm on Thursday.

“We are sending letters, and we are taking measures to shut down those online groups, especially the Sangsads,” he said.

Previously, several Ducsu election candidates were subjected to cyber-attacks, including character assassination, body shaming, and other forms of harassment.

Earlier on Thursday, Umama Fatema, the VP candidate from “Sotontro Shikkharthi Oikko”, told Dhaka Tribune that many moderators and admins from the aforementioned groups are themselves contesting the upcoming election and urged them to ensure a fair process.

“If they fail to do so, the administration must take proper measures in this matter,” she said.

Shaikh Tanvir Baree Hamim, the GS candidate from the Chhatra Dal panel, also told this correspondent that the administration should take appropriate steps to stop such online harassment.

Zashim Uddin added that keeping the groups “turned off” should help.

“This will end immediately, God willing (In Sha Allah), I'm hoping,” he said.

Several students have repeatedly complained that these groups host numerous fake accounts, which are used to harass individuals. Ashraful Islam, a finance department student at DU, told Dhaka Tribune that it is “frustrating” how “evident fake accounts” are approved as members in these groups.

Topics:

Ducsu ElectionDhaka University (DU)
