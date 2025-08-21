Thursday, August 21, 2025

Umama announces independent panel for Ducsu polls

Umama unveiled the panel at 4:30pm in front of Aparajeyo Bangla sculpture on the DU campus

File image of Umama Fatema. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Aug 2025, 06:50 PM

Former spokesperson of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and leader of Chhatra Federation Umama Fatema on Thursday announced a full panel named ‘Swatantro Shikkarti Oikya’ (Independent Student Unity) for the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) elections.

She unveiled the panel at 4:30pm in front of the Aparajeyo Bangla sculpture on the university campus.

Umama herself will contest for the post of vice president (VP) while Al Sadi Bhuiyan, former president of Dhaka University Journalists’ Association, has been nominated for general secretary (GS) and Zahed Hossain for assistant general secretary (AGS) post.

Others nominated candidates include Numan Ahmad Chowdhury, liberation war and democratic movement affairs secretary, Mominul Islam (Bidan), science and technology secretary, Surmi Chakma, common room, reading room and cafeteria secretary, Nafiz Bashar (Alif), international affairs secretary, Anid Hasan, literature and cultural affairs secretary, Siam Hossain Emon, research and publication secretary, Md Sadikuzzaman Sarkar (Sadik), sports secretary, Md Rafiz Khan, student transport secretary, Tanvir Samad, social welfare secretary, Rupaiya Shrestha Tanchangya, career development secretary, Israt Jahan Nijhum, health and environment secretary, Nusrat Jahan Nisu, human rights and legal affairs secretary.  

Member post candidates included Bobby Biswas, Naureen Sultana Toma, Abir Hasan, Raktabij Ark Barua, Rafiul Haque Rafi, Abdullah Al Mubin (Rifat), Sadequr Rahman Sani, Md Mukhtarul Islam (Riday), Hasibur Rahman, Abid Abdullah, Md Hasan Zubair (Tufan), Md Sajib Hossain, Md Shakeel, Newaz Sharif Arman, and Abid Abdullah.

Topics:

Ducsu ElectionAnti-Discrimination Student Movement
