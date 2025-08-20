Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Jamaat holds emergency executive council meeting

The council held discussions on the July National Charter provided by the consensus commission

Prof Mujibur Rahman presides over Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Central Executive Council emergency meeting at the party office in Moghbazar, Dhaka on August 20, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 01:53 PM

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami held an emergency meeting of its central executive council at the party office in Moghbazar on Tuesday evening.

Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer and former lawmaker Prof Mujibur Rahman presided over the meeting. 

Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, Maulana ANM Shamsul Islam, Secretary General Prof Mia Golam Parwar, Assistant Secretary General Maulana ATM Masum, Maulana Rafiqul Islam Khan, Dr Hamidur Rahman Azad, Maulana Abdul Halim, Advocate Moazzem Hossain Helal, Advocate Ehsanul Mahbub Jubayer, central executive council members Abdur Rab, Saiful Alam Khan Milon, Advocate Matiur Rahman Akhanda, Principal Shahbuddin, Principal Ijjat Ullah, Mobarrak Hossain, and Md Selim Uddin, among others, were present. 

The council held detailed discussions on the July National Charter provided by the consensus commission.

It demanded a presidential proclamation or a referendum to give legal basis to the charter.

The council also called for implementing the July National Charter's legal recognition and holding the next parliamentary elections on that basis to advance the country's democratic process. 

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-IslamiNational Consensus Commission
