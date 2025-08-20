Jamaat holds emergency executive council meeting

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami held an emergency meeting of its central executive council at the party office in Moghbazar on Tuesday evening.

Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer and former lawmaker Prof Mujibur Rahman presided over the meeting.

Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, Maulana ANM Shamsul Islam, Secretary General Prof Mia Golam Parwar, Assistant Secretary General Maulana ATM Masum, Maulana Rafiqul Islam Khan, Dr Hamidur Rahman Azad, Maulana Abdul Halim, Advocate Moazzem Hossain Helal, Advocate Ehsanul Mahbub Jubayer, central executive council members Abdur Rab, Saiful Alam Khan Milon, Advocate Matiur Rahman Akhanda, Principal Shahbuddin, Principal Ijjat Ullah, Mobarrak Hossain, and Md Selim Uddin, among others, were present.

The council held detailed discussions on the July National Charter provided by the consensus commission.

It demanded a presidential proclamation or a referendum to give legal basis to the charter.

The council also called for implementing the July National Charter's legal recognition and holding the next parliamentary elections on that basis to advance the country's democratic process.