Political leaders in Bagerhat protest for retention of 4 Parliamentary seats

A section of political leaders, including the local unit of BNP under the banner of Sorbodolio Sommilito Committee (all-party united committee), has announced a three-day program protesting the Election Commission’s proposal to reduce the number of parliamentary constituencies in the district from four to three, while also demanding the retention of all four seats.

ATM Akram Hossain, convener of the district unit BNP and convener of the Sarbodolio Sommilito Committee said this at a press conference held at Bagerhat Press Club on Tuesday.

The three-day programs include a road blockade on Katakhali-Nauapara highway from 9am to 1pm on Thursday, blockade on Khulna-Mawa highway at Nauapara, Katakhali, Fakirhat, Mollahat Bridge, Signboard intersection on Pirojpur-Bagerhat highway on Sunday from 9am to 4pm, sit-in program in front of deputy commissioner and district election officer offices.

Besides, a protest rally and sit-in will be held in front of the Election Commission office in Dhaka on Monday at the same time.



“We, from all political parties, are united in our demand to retain four constituencies in Bagerhat. We are ready to take any necessary steps to ensure this,” said Akram Hossain while speaking at the press conference.

Mawlana Md Rezaul Karim, Jamaat ameer termed the proposal to reduce the number of seats as a “premeditated conspiracy”.

He warned that if the Election Commission does not withdraw the proposal, they will launch a tougher movement beyond the Commission’s control.

Former president of district unit BNP MA Salam said the people of Bagerhat will be deprived in many ways if the seats are reduced to three.

“If the EC does not keep four seats, we will call for severing ties with Bagerhat,” he said.

On July 30, the Election Commission proposed reducing one constituency from the district as part of its preliminary plan for the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election.

Since then, local residents have expressed dissatisfaction over the issue.