EU delegation holds meeting with CEC

A six-member European Union (EU) delegation met Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin ahead of the 13th national parliamentary election.

The meeting began at 11am on Tuesday at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon, Dhaka.

The six-member delegation is led by EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller.

The EU delegation arrived at the EC in the morning.

Under the leadership of Michael Miller, the six-member team is expected to discuss election preparations, the commission’s plans, and new projects.

The meeting is also set to cover a project funded by the European Union.

Election Commission officials said the EU is holding continuous meetings with various stakeholders regarding preliminary preparations for observing the upcoming national election and new projects.

Earlier, EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed had said that an EU pre-election observation team is scheduled to arrive in mid-September.