1,760 applications submitted to EC for redrawing boundaries of 83 seats

A total of 1,760 applications have been submitted to the Election Commission (EC) regarding the redrawing of boundaries for 83 parliamentary seats.

This information was found in a report prepared by the EC’s election management division.

According to officials, the applications concern changes to the boundaries of the 83 seats. Of these, the highest number, 683, came from the Comilla region, while the lowest, seven, were submitted from the Rangpur region.

As a single seat, Comilla-1 received the most applications, totalling 362. Pirojpur-1, Pirojpur-2, and Pirojpur-3 collectively received 287 applications, while Sirajganj-5 and 6 received 220.

Within Dhaka, the highest number of applications came from Dhaka-2, amounting to 79.

On July 30, the Election Commission published a draft proposal after redrawing the boundaries of 300 parliamentary seats. To maintain voter balance, the draft proposed increasing one seat in Gazipur, making it six, and reducing the number of seats in Bagerhat from four to three.

Changes in the draft were proposed for 39 seats, namely-- Panchagarh-1 and 2; Rangpur-3; Sirajganj-1 and 2; Satkhira-3 and 4; Shariatpur-2 and 3; Dhaka-2, 3, 7, 10, 14, and 19; Gazipur-1, 2, 3, 5, and 6; Narayanganj-3, 4, and 5; Sylhet-1 and 3; Brahmanbaria-2 and 3; Comilla-1, 2, 10, and 11; Noakhali-1, 2, 4, and 5; Chittagong-7 and 8; and Bagerhat-2 and 3.

Notably, stakeholders were given until August 10 to raise objections to the draft. After hearing the applications submitted within the stipulated period, the commission will publish the final list.

Previously, Bagerhat had four seats-- Bagerhat-1 (Mollahat-Fakirhat-Chitalmari), Bagerhat-2 (Bagerhat Sadar and Kachua), Bagerhat-3 (Rampal and Mongla), and Bagerhat-4 (Morrelganj and Sarankhola).

In the new proposal, Bagerhat-1 remains unchanged, while Bagerhat Sadar, Kachua, and Rampal have been proposed as Bagerhat-2, and Mongla, Morrelganj, and Sarankhola as Bagerhat-3.

Regarding the redrawing of boundaries, Election Commissioner Anwarul Islam told journalists that the average number of voters in 64 districts has been set at 420,500.

“Based on this, adding a seat would apply to Gazipur, while reducing one would ensure balance in Bagerhat. Only these two districts are affected; there are no issues elsewhere. Adjustments have been made in 39 seats,” he added.