Political parties give mixed reactions to proposal to amend RPO

The Election Commission (EC) is set to introduce several changes to the Representation of the People Order (RPO) ahead of the next election. These include blocking the option of voting under another party’s symbol in an alliance, requiring a “no” vote option when there is a single candidate, and preventing unopposed victories.

Political parties have raised a few objections to most proposals, but many oppose the rule mandating that all donations be accepted only through banks. Several parties, including BNP, have demanded that the armed forces be included in the definition of “law enforcement agencies” and that EVMs be scrapped.

The EC’s final proposal accommodates both the demand and the removal of EVMs. A new clause will also give the EC the power to cancel an entire constituency’s election in the event of irregularities.

Parties have welcomed some changes but urged caution in exercising the power to annul results. The EC plans to amend the RPO ahead of the 13th National Parliament election, Election Commissioner Brigadier General (Retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah told journalists Monday evening.

BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizens Party (NCP), Islamic Movement Bangladesh, Ganatantra Manch partner Nagorik Oikya, and Gonosamhati Andolon have responded to the proposals.

Election under own symbol

There is disagreement over elections under party symbols. BNP said it has no objection, while Jamaat argued that the EC should have consulted parties before deciding. BNP plans to contest the election in an alliance but welcomes the own-symbol rule.

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said the own-symbol rule is not a major issue and that the party will submit its opinion soon. He welcomed the inclusion of armed forces in election law enforcement and cautioned against the misuse of punitive provisions. He also supported the return of the ‘no’ vote and the abolition of EVMs. “Our party does not have registration or a symbol. As BNP-nominated candidates, we will vote under the paddy sheaf symbol,” said an unregistered party leader.

Like the BNP, many party leaders have praised the election under a party’s own symbol. Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna said: “It is good to be able to vote with your own symbol. This will make Nagorik Oikya’s symbol, the ‘kettle,’ known to the people.” AB Party chairman Mujibur Rahman Monju said small parties should not rely on a larger party’s symbol. Revolutionary Workers Party general secretary Saiful Haque added, “If the election is not held under the party symbol, the party becomes merely a signboard. The EC should consult all parties before finalizing the RPO.”

However, a senior Jamaat leader said the EC had not consulted stakeholders and that the party will respond after receiving the draft. Jamaat believes the EC favors BNP and is watching closely. They want to assign the ‘scales’ symbol to allies if part of a broader pact, seeing the ‘scales’ versus ‘paddy sheaf’ contest as the main race.

Gonosamhati Andolon Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki said: “The People’s Alliance will contest elections under its own symbol. However, the EC should allow anyone to run under another party’s symbol if they wish.”

Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher supported rules on auditing candidate expenses and receiving party donations through banks.

BNP, however, differs. Salahuddin Ahmed said: “There are now rules for giving donations online and through banks. It is better for us to also have receipts because donors may not want to keep a record due to political culture. Accepting donations through banks is fine, but refusing other forms is wrong. Small donations from leaders and workers should also be considered.” AB Party’s Manju agreed, saying strict rules could scare donors and encourage dishonesty, so some flexibility is needed. The Islamic Movement expressed doubts about the EC’s ability to implement its proposals.

‘No’ Vote and Suspension of Election Results

Jamaat and NCP support the ‘no’ vote. NCP’s Akhtar Hossain said: “We view the inclusion of the ‘no’ vote provision very positively. However, it would have been better if it applied in all cases, not only in single-candidate constituencies.” Jamaat’s Taher emphasized that the culture of unopposed elections must end.

Regarding the EC’s power to suspend or annul results, Taher said it should be exercised only after investigation. Salahuddin Ahmed agreed, adding that cancelling an entire constituency’s vote requires strong evidence and thorough investigation.

Saiful Haque said: “The draft amendment to the RPO is positive. Some issues raise questions. A ‘no’ vote should be held in all seats.”

NCP also demands the implementation of the July Charter before the polls. Akhtar Hossain said elections without this would be meaningless. On including the armed forces with magisterial power as ‘law enforcement agencies,’ he stressed that clear instructions are needed to prevent illegal activities.

Magistracy power

Jamaat leader Taher said the armed forces should operate within the law, warning that using them as a regular force may not be beneficial in the long term. Islamic Movement’s Gazi Ataur Rahman added, “Whether they can implement the law properly is a big question, which is a major cause for concern.” Nagorik Oikya’s Manna said the proposal to increase the armed forces’ election duties remains unclear.

Based on the EC’s final proposals and party responses, most parties welcome the inclusion of armed forces in election law enforcement, the removal of EVMs, and the return of the ‘no’ vote option. However, differences remain over contesting under party symbols and the requirement to receive all donations through banks. Several parties have urged the EC to exercise caution when using its new power to cancel an entire constituency’s results and to ensure broad consultation before finalizing the amendments. The formal draft will be sent to all parties for review, after which further positions are expected.