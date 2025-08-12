Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
331 local organizations apply to observe upcoming elections

Earlier, on July 27, EC issued a notification inviting applications for registration of domestic election observers

File photo of Election Commission building Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 12 Aug 2025, 11:27 PM

A total of 331 local organizations have applied to the Election Commission (EC) seeking registration to observe the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Elections.

Md Ashadul Haque, assistant director (Public Relations) of the EC Secretariat, confirmed the information on Tuesday.

He stated that 318 organizations submitted their applications within the official deadline of 5pm on Sunday while 13 additional applications were received after the deadline.

Earlier, on July 27, the EC issued a notification inviting applications from eligible non-governmental organizations for registration as domestic election observers under the Election Observation Rules 2025.

The notification stated that approved organizations would be registered for a period of five years and would be eligible to observe all elections to be held during this time, including national and various local government polls.

Topics:

Election Commission (EC)
