EC proposes key amendments to RPO, including ‘No Vote’ option, scrapping of EVMs

The Election Commission (EC) has proposed significant changes to the Representation of the People Order (RPO) 1972 in preparation for the 13th National Parliamentary Election.

Among the key amendments are enhanced powers for the EC during the voting period, the introduction of a “No Vote” option for voters, and the removal of all provisions related to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The proposals were finalized during a lengthy EC meeting held on Monday at the commission’s Agargaon headquarters. Election Commissioner Brig Gen retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah briefed the media following the session.

The meeting, which ran from 11:00 am to 6:30 pm, also expanded the RPO’s definition of law enforcement agencies to include the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Bangladesh Coast Guard, aiming to bolster electoral security.

Sanaullah confirmed that all plans for the use of EVMs have been officially cancelled.

If there is any irregularity in an election, the Election Commission (EC) will have the authority to cancel the entire constituency’s votes. At the same time, the commission will also receive the legal framework to annul the entire constituency’s results.

The commissioner said, “The provisions regarding the suspension and cancellation of results — where the ability to cancel the entire constituency’s election or results had been restricted — have now been reinstated. This means the Election Commission can, after assessing the situation, suspend or cancel the results of one or more polling centres or the entire constituency.”

Regarding the presence of media personnel during vote counting, he said, “Journalists will also be allowed to be present during vote counting. However, those who wish to stay must remain throughout the entire counting process. Leaving midway will not be permitted. The EC has decided to amend the Representation of the People Order to include this provision.”