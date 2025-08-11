Monday, August 11, 2025

Home adviser: Separate booths for young voters under consideration

More than 80,000 members of the Bangladesh Army, will be deployed on election duty

File image of Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
Update : 11 Aug 2025, 04:03 PM

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said that the government is considering setting up separate booths for young voters in the next national election.

During a visit to the Teghoria High School polling centre in the Dhaka-3 parliamentary constituency on Sunday, he said the idea was to make voting more accessible for youths who could not cast their ballots in the last three elections.

Separate booths for male and female voters are also being explored, he added.

The adviser noted that preparations for the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election, scheduled for February before Ramadan as announced by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, are already underway to ensure a peaceful and fair process.

Alongside more than 80,000 members of the Bangladesh Army, personnel from police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and other forces will be mobilized to maintain security during the national polls.

Jahangir said that in addition to the two Ansar members typically assigned to each polling station, an extra armed Ansar member will be deployed to safeguard presiding officers.

He emphasized that holding a peaceful election will require the participation and cooperation of political parties, the Election Commission, the administration, law enforcement agencies, and the public.

