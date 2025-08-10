EC shortlists 16 parties, including NCP, for registration

The Election Commission’s (EC) relevant wing has said that the National Citizen Party (NCP) and 15 other parties have passed the registration application screening.

Additional Secretary KM Ali Newaz of the EC confirmed the matter on Sunday.

He said: “We have listed 16 parties, including the NCP, for field-level verification. Once the investigation reports come in, a decision will be taken later.”

According to EC officials, until June 22, a total of 147 applications were submitted by 145 parties seeking registration. However, in the initial screening, no party met the requirements.

Therefore, 145 parties, including the NCP, were given 15 days to fulfill the necessary deficiencies. The deadline ended at 5pm on August 3.

By law, a party seeking registration must have a central committee, committees in one-third of the districts and in 100 upazilas, and proof of support from 200 voters in each committee.

In addition, if any member of the party has previously been an MP, or if the party secured 5% of votes in the previous election, it also qualifies for registration. Alongside these main conditions, several other rules and regulations must be followed when applying. In the initial screening, these rules and regulations are generally checked.

In the registration process, after receiving the parties’ applications, the commission first conducts a preliminary screening. It then completes the selection after on-site verification of the parties’ information and issues a public notice seeking claims and objections. If objections are received, the commission holds a hearing to resolve them. If there are no objections, the EC will issue a registration certificate to the respective parties. Without registration, a party cannot nominate candidates under its own electoral symbol.