CEC hopes to receive letter about election timeframe from govt soon

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin on Wednesday expressed hope that the Election Commission will soon receive a letter from the interim government on the timeframe of the next general election, expected to be held in early February.

“The chief adviser has said he will send us a letter to hold the election in early February, ahead of Ramadan. I hope we will get the letter very soon,” Nasir said during a press conference at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, in a televised address marking July Uprising Day, announced that he will formally notify the Election Commission, on behalf of the interim government, to arrange the national polls before Ramadan in February.

The CEC said the commission has already been preparing for the election well in advance.

“Despite having various challenges to hold the election in February, we are moving ahead with our preparations. There will be no lack of preparation. InshaAllah, we are taking all necessary preparations to conduct a fair election,” he added.

He said the EC is committed to arranging a transparent election. “We want to make the election as transparent as possible—like a mirror. We want the people and the world to witness our sincerity and efforts. We want nothing to be hidden.”

About the progress of pre-election preparation work, the CEC said an updated voter list will be finalized by August 31 and that electoral rolls will be updated further, incorporating others who turn voters within a specific time before the election.

The CEC also expressed hope that all necessary procurement for the polls will be completed by September.