BNP urges effective measures to ensure free and fair election

The BNP has described an announcement by Chief Adviser Dr Professor Muhammad Yunus about holding the upcoming national election in February as “historic,” while urging the government to take effective steps to ensure the polls are free, fair, impartial, and acceptable to all.

At a press conference on Wednesday morning at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir gave reporters the party’s official response.

He stated: “The BNP believes this historic step will help the country overcome the political deadlock and pave the way for democratic progress. At the same time, the BNP hopes the government and the Election Commission will take all necessary measures to ensure a free, fair, impartial, and inclusive election."

The BNP also calls upon all political parties and the people of the country to actively participate in the formation of an effective national parliament, he added.

Emphasizing the importance of the upcoming election, he said: “This election is something the people of this country truly want. The people themselves will now stand as the strongest guardians of law and order.”

Following Yunus’s national address, the BNP Standing Committee held a meeting on Tuesday night at the chairperson’s office. The meeting was presided over virtually from London by the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

After the meeting, the BNP secretary general addressed the press the next morning, accompanied by Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed.

Referring to the July Declaration, Fakhrul said: “The BNP welcomes this declaration. It believes that the commitments made by the political parties in this declaration will mark the beginning of a transformation toward a new democratic Bangladesh. This will create opportunities to build a truly progressive and prosperous nation based on equality, human values, and justice.”

“The BNP expresses its heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to all political parties, students, farmers, workers, and people from all walks of life who took part in this movement, many of whom were martyred, injured, or disabled.”

Praising Yunus’s leadership, he added: “Prof Yunus has proven through all his actions so far that he will not do anything in the future that would cast doubt on the fairness and transparency of the election.”

Regarding the return of Tarique Rahman, Fakhrul said he will return to the country as soon as possible and that "we are in a state of readiness.”

When asked whether political divisions remain despite the July Declaration, Salahuddin said: “The chief adviser has made it clear that the newly elected parliament after the upcoming election will implement all necessary constitutional reforms or amendments. That is the legal and constitutional process. Beyond this, we are unaware of any other process.

Following the conclusion of the second round of long-standing discussions with the National Consensus Commission, a charter containing all agreed-upon matters will be compiled under the name National Charter July 2025, he said, adding that it will be presented for signatures from all parties.

"We have already declared our readiness to sign. However, the chief adviser’s declaration outlines the only legitimate process: the elected parliament will bring about all future constitutional reforms.”