Monday, August 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

EC to publish draft voter list on Sunday, final list on August 31

Deceased voters will be listed and objections or corrections accepted until August 21

File photo of Election Commission building Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Aug 2025, 05:52 PM

The Election Commission (EC) will publish the draft voter list on Sunday ahead of the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election, official sources said Monday.

The final voter list will be published on August 31 after making necessary corrections to the draft, the sources added. 

According to a press release issued by the Commission's Director (Public Relations), a supplementary voter list-including citizens born on or before January 1, 2007, and who registered in the voter database by June 30-will be published on Sunday.

A list of deceased voters will also be published for exclusion from the final roll.

People can submit objections, claims, or correction requests until August 21, the release added.

The final list, incorporating the supplementary list, will be published on August 31. 

Earlier, on July 29, Additional Secretary to the Election Commission K M Ali Newaz told BSS that the draft voter list would be published on Sunday, followed by the final list after necessary corrections.

However, on July 21, Senior Secretary to the EC Secretariat Akhter Ahmed had said a total of 4,466,000 new voters have been added to the voter list, which will be reflected in the draft. 

Topics:

Bangladesh Election Commission
Read More

EC proposes new parliamentary seat for Gazipur, cuts one in Bagerhat

EC grants 15-day extension to NCP, 143 other parties over registration errors

Jahangir: Coordinated crackdown across Bangladesh from Sunday

Home adviser on Mitford murder: Regrettable and brutal

Nahid: People won’t allow polls without reform

Consensus Commission holds meeting with EC

Latest News

Exports fetch $4.78bn in July

Transport workers in Sunamganj withdraw strike after 16hrs

Traffic guidelines for July Uprising events at Manik Mia Avenue Tuesday

New witness links Hasina to hospital treatment ban for protestors

Siraj stars as India beat England by six runs in fifth-Test thriller

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x