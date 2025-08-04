EC to publish draft voter list on Sunday, final list on August 31

The Election Commission (EC) will publish the draft voter list on Sunday ahead of the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election, official sources said Monday.

The final voter list will be published on August 31 after making necessary corrections to the draft, the sources added.

According to a press release issued by the Commission's Director (Public Relations), a supplementary voter list-including citizens born on or before January 1, 2007, and who registered in the voter database by June 30-will be published on Sunday.

A list of deceased voters will also be published for exclusion from the final roll.

People can submit objections, claims, or correction requests until August 21, the release added.

The final list, incorporating the supplementary list, will be published on August 31.

Earlier, on July 29, Additional Secretary to the Election Commission K M Ali Newaz told BSS that the draft voter list would be published on Sunday, followed by the final list after necessary corrections.

However, on July 21, Senior Secretary to the EC Secretariat Akhter Ahmed had said a total of 4,466,000 new voters have been added to the voter list, which will be reflected in the draft.