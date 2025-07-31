Law adviser: Election date will be announced in a few days

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul on Thursday said that the election date will be announced in the next few days.

The adviser said: "Election time? Just wait, you will hear the announcement in a few days."

He made the comments at a press conference on reforms and contemporary issues at the Secretariat on Thursday.

In response to a question, the law adviser said: "The election process will be conducted by the Election Commission. I can only speak about the government's intention or goodwill. Our goal is to present the best election in the history of Bangladesh. This is what the Chief Adviser Professor Dr Yunus always tells us."

When he was asked if people would be able to vote in the future, given that they had been unable to do so in the last three or four elections, the adviser said: "Of course you can, everyone can vote."

In response to another question, the law adviser said: "You want to know our initiatives? We don't have any initiatives that are not being taken. Are you talking about voting rights? When I used to go to class and ask the students, 'Who among you voted?' They would laugh. Some would say, 'Sir, I voted 10-12 times.' But 90% would say, 'They didn't vote at all.' That sadness will go away this time. We haven't been able to vote for 18 years."

Regarding the 2008 elections held under the caretaker government, he said: "Many say there is no question about that election. I disagree with that. There is ample scope to raise questions about the 2008 elections as well. If you journalists investigate, you will find a lot of terrible information about that."

They also said that the current government has made many important reforms in various fields -- especially legal reforms, institutional reforms and digitalization.

The Ministry of Law has recommended the withdrawal of about 16,000 politically harassing cases.This has freed hundreds of thousands of political leaders and activists, and people of independent views from harassment.

The law adviser believes that the next government will continue the reform activities of this government.

Law ministry sees record reforms, appointments since July uprising

In his written statement, Asif highlighted the activities of the Ministry of Law in the past year.

He said the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs of the interim government has completed various activities in the past year to implement the aspirations of the July mass uprising.

They are - legal reforms, institutional reforms and digitalization, withdrawal of harassment cases and daily activities.

The adviser said that during the tenure of the current government, there has been a noticeable increase in the daily activities of the ministry.

In the last year, the number of documents disposed of at the ministerial level is 1,283. During the same period of the previous government, 834 documents were disposed of.

The law ministry has provided legal opinions on 391 issues to various ministries, departments and other offices of the government. This was 180 during the previous government's tenure.

During this time, a total of 159,544 documents of 36 types, including certificates, affidavits, and documents, have been authenticated, which is double compared to the previous period. A record 12 stakeholder meetings have been organized on various issues related to lawmaking.

Asif Nazrul said that after the July uprising, due to the flight of all the law officers appointed during the fascist period, the largest number of law officers in the history of Bangladesh had to be appointed in the last year.

A total of 4,889 government law officers and 274 attorneys have been appointed in various courts and tribunals across the country and the Attorney General's Office.

The required number of judges and prosecutors has been appointed in the International Criminal Court.

Secretarial assistance has been provided for the appointment of five judges in the Appellate Division, including the chief justice of Bangladesh and 23 judges in the High Court Division.