Shafiqul: Election as per schedule, not a day’s delay

The national election will be held on time without any delay, said Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Thursday.

“The next five or six days are important for the interim government. There won’t be even a day’s delay. We hope this election will be held in a very festive and smooth environment,” he said while addressing the BSRF Dialogue at the Secretariat’s media centre, organized by the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF).

“Professor Yunus initially mentioned early April. Later, during discussions in London, we said that if several reforms are implemented and progress is made, then the election could be held in February. We are still aligned with that position. There will not be a single day's delay,” he added.

“We hope this election will be held in a highly festive atmosphere. While some level of violence occurs in every election, we will make our utmost effort to bring it down to zero,” said Shafiqul.

No matter how the July Charter is finalized and it will have no impact on the election, he said.

About the government’s performance over the past year, the press secretary said: “You will judge how successful or unsuccessful we have been. But I believe we inherited a country that was as shattered as one hit by an earthquake. The interim government has tried to steer the country back to a path of growth—and I believe it has been largely successful.”

These are significant steps toward establishing good governance in Bangladesh and the reforms would yield further benefits in the future, he said.

About the repeal of the controversial Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply act he said: “No such worse law has existed in Bangladesh’s history. It institutionalised large-scale corruption.”

“There was no tender process, no accountability. We repealed that law within 10 days of assuming office and have been making major policy decisions every day since," he added.

He also pointed to reforms in the police force and judiciary.

“The police gave us a 21-page document outlining what they’ve done in the past year. Previously, they operated under a colonial-style crowd-control law. Now, they’re aligning with UN standards,” he said.

In the judiciary, revolutionary changes were made in the appointment of judges.

Whether it is finance, NBR or Bangladesh Bank, there isn’t a single institution where this government hasn’t worked in the past year, said the press secretary.

“A few isolated gruesome murders have caused panic. But I urge you to look at the statistics. Law and order is improving and the police are gaining confidence,” he added.

Shafiqul Alam said Prof Yunus’ interim government has brought the country to a stable state.

He said: “Inflation has come down close to 8%. People don’t realise how difficult it is to bring inflation down. This government has achieved that.”

He also mentioned a stable dollar-taka exchange rate and growing reserves, attributing credit to remittances from expatriates and effective policy decisions by Bangladesh Bank.

Reforms were made at NBR and Bida and their impact is beginning to show, he said.

“We expect strong foreign investment in the next government’s term,” he added.