EC proposes new parliamentary seat for Gazipur, cuts one in Bagerhat

Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarker has said the Technical Committee on Delimitation of Parliamentary Constituencies has recommended adding one parliamentary seat in Gazipur and removing one from Bagerhat—based on the highest and lowest number of voters in the respective districts.

Since Gazipur district has the highest number of voters and Bagerhat has the lowest, the Technical Specialized Committee formed for delimiting parliamentary constituencies proposed to increase one seat in Gazipur and reduce one in Bagerhat accordingly, he said while speaking to journalists at his office in the Election Building in Dhaka’s Agargaon on Wednesday.

Section 6 of the Delimitation of Constituencies Act 2021 said that in determining boundaries, three aspects must be prioritized—administrative arrangement, geographical integrity, and census. He, however, said that according to the 2022 census, there were some inconsistencies.

“We have the updated voter numbers. Based on our voter list, the committee has determined the average number of voters per constituency. That is approximately 420,000 —in other words, the average number of voters in 300 constituencies is 420,000.

“Based on voter numbers, they have done a grading, identifying which district has the most voters and which has the fewest. The technical committee has found that the district with the highest number of voters should have one seat increased, and the district with the lowest number of voters should have one seat reduced,” EC Anwarul said.

According to the technical committee's data, Gazipur district was found to have the highest number of voters, while Bagerhat district had the lowest. The committee recommended increasing one seat in Gazipur and decreasing one in Bagerhat to reflect the disparities. The report analyzed both voter data and general population figures to support the changes, added the election commissioner.

Among the constituencies and districts exceeding the national average, only Gazipur would still remain above the threshold even after gaining a seat. In contrast, others would fall below the average if their number of seats were increased, the commissioner said.

Reducing a seat in Bagerhat, which currently has the lowest number of voters, would help bring it closer to the national average, he added.

Currently, Gazipur district has five parliamentary constituencies, while Bagerhat district has four.